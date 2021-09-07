LAURELVILLE — Frozen in time, the Glass Pumpkin Festival is back later this month; this time to support both local artists and artist victims of Hurricane Ida.
Jack Pine Studio announced its second-annual Glass Pumpkin Festival, which will be held on Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
After 25 years of being featured at the Circleville Pumpkin Show, Jack Pine created the Glass Pumpkin Festival in 2020 as a way to help guest artists and vendors displaced by the cancellation of the 2020 Pumpkin Show.
“We had such a wonderful turnout last year, we wanted to continue and build upon this fun and artistic experience,” Pine said. “Hundreds and hundreds of unique hand-blown glass pumpkins of every color and size are spread across the field in our outdoor studio to celebrate art and the colors of the season by allowing fans and guests to support creatives, both in our own community and those who are struggling right now in New Orleans.”
Pine said his team of artists will support the artists and culture bearers of New Orleans — artists who were impacted by Hurricane Ida late last month by donating 10 percent of all Pumpkin of the Year sales to New Orleans’ charity, Feed the Second Line.
“Feed the Second Line allows donors to provide food, shelter assistance and more directly to our national treasure of the artists and musicians of New Orleans’ rich culture, particularly its Mardi Gras and Second Line artists and traditions,” Pine said in an information release.
Pine plans to unveil the 2021 Pumpkin of The Year, which is a complete contrast to last year’s design.
“Crafted from luminous white glass with gleaming silver strands, these festive pumpkin sculptures are illuminated by a confetti of colors. This year’s pumpkin inspires joy and celebrates the resilience demonstrated over the past two years,” the description of the work says.
Pine added that he designed this year’s Pumpkin of the Year to “truly reflect the joy of creativity of Mardi Gras and of supporting others.”
Jack Pine Studio is asking for people to get their parking spot in advance as they will only allow 75 people inside per a two-hour time slot in order to help limit the amount of people inside and maintain safety for guests, artists and staff. Additional first-come first-serve parking is also available. Full details and reservations are available at glasspumpkinfestival.com.
Pine’s studio is located on several acres of land and includes an indoor gallery, which will leave “plenty of space for people to socially distance as they browse and watch the blaze of color and flame, as gifted glass blowers transform molten masses to dazzling works of art.”
An artist’s market with nine fine craftsmen and women from around Ohio will feature everything from birdhouses to stoneware, pottery, metal sculpture, stained glass lanterns and miniature glass pieces on display and for sale on studio grounds.
Pumpkin ice cream and donuts, along with food vendors serving bourbon chicken, Texas tenderloin sandwiches, tacos, funnel cakes and more will also be present at the event.