CIRCLEVILLE — It’s a summer of glass art for ArtsaRound in July as Jack Pine and his glass-blown pumpkins will be on display and sold during the month of July.
The exhibition will spotlight several special glass art forms and other unique pieces from the Jack Pine Studios. This limited show will run Friday, July 9 thru Sunday, Aug. 1. The gallery is located at 135 West Main Street in the heart of Historic Downtown Circleville.
"We are so excited to welcome Mr. Pine back to our gallery,” ArtsaRound Gallery Director JP Pennell said. "Jack, does so much more than glass-blown pumpkins; we felt a Summer Glass Show would be a great way to spotlight his many talents.”
Pennell said that Pine is inherently drawn to nature and has always been inspired by organic form.
“His body of work is motivated by his surroundings to influence the use of highly saturated colors and precious metals incorporated with molten glass,” he said. “Using intense and primitive methods, he can create one-of-a-kind glass pieces mesmerizing to see during the dance of glass blowing.”
Dale Herron, ArtsaRound President, said the items will remain on display throughout the month for visitors to view, even if they sell early.
"These special show items will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis," Herron said. "Patrons will be able to pick up their purchases starting Aug. 6 during our normal gallery hours.”
Jack Pine Studios also will be hosting their Jack Pine Glass Pumpkin Patch event later this year in Laurelville from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26. For more information on that event, see JackPineStudio.com for times, tickets and information.
The gallery is open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.