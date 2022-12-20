The start of a new year is the perfect time to make a resolution to become a regular blood or platelet donor in 2023.
January is National Blood Donor Month
January is National Blood Donor Month! The Red Cross observes this as a time to celebrate our generous volunteer donors and to encourage others to join our lifesaving mission.
FOR DRIVES JAN. 1-31: All who come to give Jan. 1-31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exciting trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix! Includes travel, hotel, $500 gift card, pre-game activities and more! Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
Below are the 8 blood drives that are open to the public in Pickaway County in January:
Pickaway County District Library
Tuesday January 3rd
12:00pm-6:00pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary
OhioHealth Berger Hospital
Wednesday January 4th
8:30am-1:30pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: BergerHospital
Lighthouse Community Christian Church
Friday January 6th
12:30pm-6:30pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: Lighthouse
Believe In Fitness
Friday January 6th
1:00pm-6:00pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: Believe
Trinity Lutheran Church – Noecher Hall
Wednesday January 18th
10:00am-4:00pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC
St. Joseph Catholic Church – Parish Center
Friday January 20th
12:00pm-6:00pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: StJosephCatholic
Ohio Christian University – Maxwell Center
Monday January 30th
10:00am-3:00pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: OHChristianU
Circleville High School – Auditorium
Tuesday January 31st
8:00am-2:00pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleHS
