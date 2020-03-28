JFS contact information
By STEVEN COLLINS
Circleville Herald Reporter
CIRCLEVILLE — Below is contact information and procedures for the Pickaway County Jobs and Family Services Office from Executive Director Joy Ewing.
General Pickaway County Job and Family Services contact info:
Phone number: 740-474-7588
Any forms or documents that need to be given to our agency can be mailed to: 1005 S. Pickaway St. Circleville, Ohio 43113 or emailed to info@pickawayjfs.org. It can also be put in the drop box outside the Walnut Street entrance.
Child Support:
Payments can be made online at Jfs.ohio.gov/ocs
Child Care:
The most recent list of Pickaway County Family Child Care Homes and Centers approved for Pandemic Child Care can be found at Jfs.ohio.gov/cdc
Public Assistance:
Applications for Medicaid, Food Assistance, and Cash can be found at Benefits.ohio.gov
Unemployment:
Unemployment is done by our state agency, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Below is the contact information we have been given.
Initial Claim Filing and/or Re-Open Claims
On-line: www.unemployment.ohio.gov
Phone: (877) 644-6562
PIN Resets
Phone: (877) 644-6562, Option 2
Username Resets
Phone: (888) 296-7541, Option 2
Lost or Stolen Debit Card
Phone: (866) 276-5114
