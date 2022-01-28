CIRCLEVILLE — Unemployment is 3.1 percent in Pickaway County, which means for businesses looking to fill open positions and organizations like Pickaway County Job and Family Services who aim to help fill them, now is the time to get creative.
Joy Ewing, Pickaway County Jobs and Family Services Executive Director, said the 3.1 percent unemployment was the lowest in all her years in the position.
“The workforce is changing,” Ewing said. “So we’re trying to adjust with it because obviously, we’re going to have to change to meet the need. I think it's going out and meeting people where they’re at and really beefing up Pickaway WORKS as well.”
Ewing said that means more programming, including a singular job fair around healthcare, the first such event in which only one sector is focused on. That event is being held at the JFS Office at 1005 South Pickaway Street in Circleville on Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We’re listening to the employers, learning where they’re at right now, what they’re seeing, and what their focus is,” she said. “We’re taking that and looking to help build what will be good employees for them.”
Cristy Stewart, Employment Services Program Manager at Pickaway County JFS, said they’ve been in the schools working with high school students, teaching them what resources are there and how to use them, such as Ohiomeansjobs.com for example.
“We had done a lot of that pre-COVID and then a lot of that came to a halt,” she said. “We’re picking that up again and doing even more.”
Ewing said when there are a lot of openings, the unemployment rate is usually high, but that is not the case.
“We still have all these employers who have openings and nobody to fill them,” she said.
Ewing said the unemployment number is a good number to show how many people aren’t working, but it doesn’t capture the whole picture.
“The participation numbers show where the gaps are in Pickaway County better, if people aren’t getting unemployment, then they wouldn’t show up in that number,” she said.
Ryan Scribner, Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3) Economic Development Director, said a recent study showed that Pickaway County has about 55 percent workforce participation, which is higher than many counties to the south, but lower than Franklin and Fairfield Counties. P3 is the economic development entity for Pickaway County.
"[The unemployment rate] is the one that’s talked about the most, but when you have thousands of jobs available regionally within 20 minutes of Circleville that can’t be filled, that’s a challenge for everyone, for employers especially," Scribner said.
"We’ve never been in this situation before with all these jobs and this low employment. It’s manifesting itself in some creative thoughts and looking at how we can do things, perhaps a little different than what we did before."
Scribner said a local working group of P3, The Pickaway County Chamber, Pickaway WORKS, Pickaway County JFS and other private entities have come together to address this, among other issues.
He said you address a low-workforce participation through three different avenues.
"There’s three ways you address the availability of local workforce; there’s training and education programs, there’s policy implications with decisions at the federal and state level with resources for job seekers and the unemployed, and I think that growth is a part of it," he said.
"We need residential growth to bring in more people to help the community grow in a good and sustainable way. I think it’s all of the above."
When it comes to providing programs Ewing said one thing they need to be aware of is training people in soft skills, something businesses have shared is a need.
“That’s one thing we’ve heard a lot, even before COVID,” she said.
Stewart said things have changed in how people find and apply for jobs.
“People have been out of the job market for a while, job searching has changed,” Stewart said.
“You’re doing Zoom interviews, applications are online and we’re just trying to teach people the new way of job searching to help with some of it. We’re also trying to target people who haven’t been in the job market for a long time, someone who has struggled with homelessness or drug issues and they’re coming out the other side of it.”
Stewart said they’re also seeing that there are people who are choosing to stay at home, either through remote work or families “choosing to cut back” in order to have one parent stay home.
“That is changing as well, which makes holes in the workforce,” she said. “Some people are working for at-home work only. We’ve had people apply for jobs here, ask if it was fully remote and if it wasn’t, they weren’t interested.”
Ewing said that’s something that people will see more of.
“We’re starting to see those things change and shape what’s going to be our new normal,” she said.
Ewing said employers have been reacting to the trends when they can.
“There are some jobs that you have to be physically at a job to do it,” she said.
“But employers are adjusting. They’re offering incentives like hiring bonuses and referral bonuses if a person stays a certain length of time.”
“They’re doing everything they can, it seems like,” Stewart said.
“It’s a great time to be out of work. You can have your pick of any job you want. It’s a great time for people who don’t’ have some skills because they’re going to have a better chance than they ever have before.”