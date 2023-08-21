Jim "Basketball" Jones inspires Vikings

Jim “Basketball” Jones spoke to two assemblies — one from kindergarten, 1st and 2nd graders and one for 3rd-5th grade at Walnut Elementary — about never giving and the power of positive thinking.

 Submitted photo

ASHVILLE — When Jim “Basketball” Jones visited Walnut Elementary last week, he shared a great message with students about doing the right thing and always trying.


  

