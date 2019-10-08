The Pickaway County Garden Club met at the library on Oct. 1. Carol Bowling introduced Jo Liggett, who spoke on the history of the Pumpkin Show.
George Haswell, mayor of Circleville started the Pumpkin Show in 1903. It was an agricultural display with pumpkins. Each year different events and parades were added. There was a mechanical elephant in an early parade. In 1933, Lucille Heise was the first Miss Pumpkin Show. The pumpkin pyramid at Court and Main Streets was added in 1938.
In 1944, the show was moved to the fairgrounds. It was soon moved back into Circleville. Little Miss Pumpkin Show was added in 1947. New attractions have been added each year since. Bob and Jo Liggett have won the biggest pumpkin award 12 times.
President Sue Twining welcomed members. Dotty Haney gave the treasurer’s report. The Columbus District Meeting was held on Sept. 26 at the Quest Conference Center in Worthington. Members attending were Meg Stanley, Sue Wining, Steve Schoedinger, Dotty Haney and Carol Bowling.
The Garden Club of Ohio Holiday Show South will be held at the NCR Court Club in Dayton on Nov. 2. A holiday Tree and wreath silent auction will be held to benefit the GCO Scholarship Fund. Reservations should be made with Dotty Haney.
Elaine DeColibus and Dotty Haney served refreshments.