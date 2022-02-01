MT. STERLING — The Deer Creek State Park Water Wastewater Improvements Plant, located in Mount Sterling, is to soon receive $3.5 million in state funding, State Representative Mark Johnson (R-Chillicothe) announced this week.
The announcement follows Monday's approval by the State Controlling Board for a contract with Hull & Associates, LLC, an Ohio-based confirm, to provide design and construction administration for improvements to both the water collection system and treatment and distribution system.
The work done will help to ensure water quality standards, such as phosphorous nutrient removal, iron and manganese removal and e-coli compliance.
“Deer Creek State Park is a beautiful space where so many residents go to enjoy being outside,” said Johnson.
“Thank you to the Department of Natural Resources for their work on this request, and for support of the State Controlling Board to keep the park and its equipment running effectively and efficiently.”
Deer Creek State Park, operated by Ohio Department of Natural Resources, is comprised of a 2,337-acre park offering water sports, marina, beach, camping, cabins and golf course, along with a large resort lodge with a conference center.
The park’s current wastewater collection and treatment system is nearly 50 years old and will soon not be able to maintain standard requirements.