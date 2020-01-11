CIRCLEVILLE — The race for an Ohio House of Representative’s race has gotten a little less crowded.
Caleb Johnson announced this week that he has suspended his campaign for Ohio House of Representative District 92.
Johnson has decided to pursue another opportunity leaving Mark Johnson as the only Republican candidate in the race. The Washington Court House City Council member remains in his final year of law school at the University of Dayton and has endorsed Mark Johnson for the seat.
“As I’ve gotten to know Mark over the past few months, it is clear that we also share a strong commitment to conservative ideals and a passion for the people of this region,” Johnson said. “It is in the best interest of the Republicans of the 92nd district to unite behind Mark Johnson to defeat liberal Beth Workman in November.
“Our community has always been my first priority and I was grateful for the outpouring of support I received as a candidate for State Representative.” Johnson continued. “While it was a difficult decision to leave this race, I will be able to better serve the area in other capacities.”
The primary election is March 17, 2020. Mark Johnson will run in the general election against Beth Workman, a Democrat.