Join Circleville's Cub Scout Pack

Cub Scouts doing a service project at Brown Memorial Home.
CIRCLEVILLE — A new Cub Scout Pack is forming in Circleville for K-5th grade kids!
Pack will be meeting Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. in the Saint Joseph Parish Center, 777 E Ohio St., Circleville.
“This is a great opportunity for younger kids to adventure and explore the outdoors in a safe way and have a great time doing it,” said Scout Master Wayne Kleman.
Pack will do fun activities with vigorously background checked adults who have been involved in the scouting arena for over 15 years.
They will do activities such as:
• Camping
• Fishing
• Hiking
• Outdoor learning (Animal prints, plants,birds)
• Game nights
• Bake-offs/ cook offs
• Life skills
• Building pine wood derby cars & racing them
For more information, contact Kleman at 614-374-7302 and/or waynekleman@yahoo.com
