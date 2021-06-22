CIRCLEVILLE — Some extra fun for the youth this year at the Pickaway County Fair ended with a victory from Team Teays Valley.
Monday night, during Junior Fair Night, four teams competed in a series of farm-related olympic-like events, including an egg race, shoe race, hay bale stacking contest, a wheel bale rolling contest and more. Teams from Teays Valley High School, Circleville High School and Logan Elm High School participated alongside a team from the Junior Fair Board.
Chris Pence, fair board member who organized the event, said the goal of the event was to draw more kids to the fair and to get more kids involved in an event at the fair who perhaps otherwise wouldn't have participated.
Pence said he thought it went well and that everyone involved, including the kids they pulled from the stands to participate in events while they gave the teams a break, was a good thing.
"I thought it was different and the kids really enjoyed it," he said. "I appreciated the community support and it seemed like everyone had a good time. It didn't matter who won or lost, it was just good to have a bunch of new faces at the fair who don't traditionally come to the fair. I hope they'll come back to the fair and enjoy the rest of what the fair has to offer."
Aubrey Colburn, junior fair board member, was the emcee for the event.
“It was amazing and it went better than expected,” she said. “It’s really satisfying to see a culmination of a year's work coming together, even if there were a few hiccups along the way. Being my last year, I’m so happy to be a part of this.”
Colburn said fellow Junior Fair Board Member Derrick Yarnell was also instrumental in making the event happen.
“He brought an enthusiasm and was always there to lend a helping hand,” she said. “He brings that to the Junior Fair Board and I’m certain to every other part of his life that he engages in.”
Colburn said it was important that they represent a lot of age groups at the event by pulling children from the crowd to participate, including throwing water balloons at contestants during the egg toss, a hog calling contest and a “horse” race.
“With all the local kids who are involved with projects and even the little kids who are the next generation of 4-H goers, it’s important to foster that passion from a young age,” she said.
Pence said the plan is to bring the event back again for future fairs.
“We’re gonna make it a mainstay,” he said.
Colburn said even if she can’t be an active participant in the event next year since she’ll no longer be a junior fair board member, she’s glad she can have a piece of her efforts carry on.
“It’s nice to lay down a bit of a foundation after I’m gone,” she said.