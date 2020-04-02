CIRCLEVILLE — K-9 Harry is back with his former handler and his family.
Harry and his handler, Robert Morningstar, were reunited Wednesday afternoon following actions taken by Circleville City Council, the Pickaway County Commissioners and the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
Harry is a dual purpose K-9 dog, specializing in apprehension of fugitives and drug searching. Morningstar and Harry will now work together as a unit with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office after they were previously partnered at the Circleville Police Department. Morningstar left the city in January and later applied for and was hired at the sheriff’s office earlier this year.
Circleville City Council voted unanimously to sell K-9 Harry to the Pickaway County Commissioners Tuesday night in a teleconference special meeting where he’ll be used by the sheriff’s office.
First thing Wednesday morning, K-9 handlers, along with the sheriff’s office, drove to Pennsylvania to pick up Harry and bring him back to Circleville where he was reunited with the Morningstar near the K-9 memorial.
Morningstar said Harry has changed his life both physically with the transformation of part of his house and emotionally as his partner on the road.
“I haven’t been the same since he left,” he stated. “Before he left, my wife made a post about some of my interactions with him and it was embarrassing because I would get up in the middle of the night and go lay in the kennel with him. You spend everyday with your K-9 partner. He’s always looking to you for guidance and I never realized that I was looking for guidance from him just as much. Without that being in my life, I was lost.”
Morningstar said the bond made it harder for him to get out there without Harry, but with the community support, he’s going to take advantage of the opportunity.
“I am not going to take this for granted,” he mentioned. “I’m beside myself. It’s a whirlwind of emotions and I break down every time I think about Harry and what he means to my family. This opportunity is a blessing.”
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff called the reunion a win for everyone.
“Everyone’s a winner, the city is getting a new dog, we’re getting a dog with very little investment on our end and [Morningstar] gets Harry back,” he commented.
Both Morningstar and Radcliff said that in his interview, it was never once mentioned that he would apply and they would bring Harry to the department; it was the push from the community that helped pave the way.
“I never mentioned the dog one time and I thought it was a done deal,” Morningstar added.
Morningstar said Harry has made him a different officer.
“I changed my whole style when I took on being a handler,” he stated. “I know his flaws and he knows mine and that’s what the bond is. They speak fancy words in different language, but he’s reading my body language more than the words coming out of my mouth.”
Radcliff said the reunion wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Pickaway County Commissioners, a couple of key members of Circleville City Council and city administration.
“A lot of people deserve credit for helping this day come,” Radcliff said. “It couldn’t have been without the commissioners’ approval, the president of council, city auditor, law director and city council members that reached out to me personally and talked to me. Everyone has been kind in saying the things we did, but if it wasn’t for [Circleville City Council President David] Crawford, Auditor Gayle Spangler, [City Council Members] Barry Keller and Sheri Theis, [Law Director] Gary Kenworthy, nobody would know it but me because I was the one talking to them. If it wasn’t for them, I could have jumped up and down and said anything and it wouldn’t have mattered.”
Radcliff also mentioned they’re drawing up an agreement that will soon be finalized that so long as Morningstar stays with the department at least one year, he’ll be allowed to permanently keep Harry for $1.
“As of today, there will be an agreement that when Rob Morningstar leaves the department he’ll get the dog for $1, period,” Radcliff commented. “After one year, if he leaves or retires the dog, Harry will be his and the family won’t have to deal with this again.”
Morningstar and Harry joined three other teams, including Sgt. Dale Thomas with K-9 Mike, Sgt. Kyle Eveland with K-9 Edguy and Cpl. Steve Harger with K-9 Joris.