CIRCLEVILLE — On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office honored the life of police dog K-9 Turpin during the ceremony held Wednesday, Oct. 20 near the K-9 memorial. Turpin passed away in February.
Turpin was a Belgian Malinois that began working for the Sheriff’s Office on April 8, 2012. According to Sheriff Robert Radcliff, Turpin came from the Netherlands and was trained at Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania.
In April of 2012, Turpin was assigned to his first handler, Corporal Erick Eberhard who would eventually leave the Sheriff’s Office in May of 2016. Turpin was then assigned to Deputy Jeremy Wallace who handled the K-9 until his retirement on May 28, 2019. Turpin would live about 9 more months before his passing on Feb. 7.
Wallace was Turpin’s most recent handler and the man who cared for him in his brief retirement. He spoke briefly about Turpin’s career and what Turpin meant to him.
“I believe Turpin’s accomplishments and service to the Sheriff’s Office speak for themselves,” Wallace said. “We were paired in 2016 and in training, it didn’t take long to see the quality of his training and the ability he possessed. He had a confidence that is hard to find in police dogs. He was exceptional in all aspects of his job and he was responsible for hundreds of arrests in Pickaway County and central Ohio.”
“Being with Turpin made it easy to come to work every day. Being a K-9 handler is the most rewarding job,” Wallace said. “He became a vital part of my family and community and I’m going to miss him greatly.”
Radcliff spoke about Turpin’s fellow K-9 officers that have died and retired. Currently there are five police dogs with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. Harry, Joris, and Edguy are tracking apprehension and drug K9s; Kahn is a drug tracking and detection K-9 and Mike is the explosives detection K-9 that works in the schools.
“Due to COVID-19, we delayed this ceremony so we can honor him and show him the respect that he deserves,” Radcliff said to those gathered at the memorial.
Turpin was honored with a three-volley salute, a Police Dog’s Prayer, and Amazing Grace. He will have a marker placed on the K-9 memorial outside the Sheriff’s Office along side the other police dogs that served. Schoedinger’s Pet Services assisted the department with the memorial and cremation.