COMMERCIAL POINT — The sounds of area go-karts will fill Commercial Point next weekend ahead of the 2019 Commercial Point Karting Classic.
The three-day event begins with a cruise-in on Aug. 2 with registration from 5 to 7 p.m. and live music from MLC Project before all of the weekend’s races take place on Saturday and Sunday.
“Saturday night we have another free concert, Hard Days Night, the Beatles cover band,” Jim Albright, organizer, said of the 6:30 p.m. concert. “This is our 53rd year of racing.”
Albright said the event is a fundraiser for the community who support the Teays Valley Football Team, the local first responders and the other organizations around town.
“It’s a fundraiser but a lot of what we do is given out to anyone that helps us out,” he said.
Albright said people generally think that it’s little kid go-karts with children racing but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
“Some of [the carts] go 100 m.p.h. down the straightaway on state Route 762,” he said.
Albright said they’re using the same route for the track this year with some slight modifications. The track runs the perimeter of Front Street to the east, Main Street to the west, North Alley to the north and South Street to the south.
“We bought some of the new heavy plastic barricades and we’re trying to prevent some of the damage to the carts when they wreck,” he said. “They’re pretty expensive but we bought enough to do 60 feet of turn one and 60 feet of turn two. That’s where they wreck the most. We’ll still put water barrels behind them but I think they’ll help not tear up the carts.”
“If it works we’re going to buy more for next year,” he said of the railing.
Albright said they’ve gotten better at putting on the races over the last few years and looking forward to keeping it up.
“It’s getting better and better every year,” he said. “We’re getting better equipment, the racers are getting better and it’s getting easier to set up.”