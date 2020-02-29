CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville leadership is asking residents to make sure their temporary signs, specifically those supporting a political candidate or issue, follows the City Ordinance.
According to the City Ordinance, temporary signs cannot be larger than six square feet, be in a public right-of-way, attached to any utility poles or block a line of sight for vehicles on the road. No permit is required for these temporary political signs.
“What people don’t understand about the right-of-way is the stretch of grass between the sidewalk and the road,” Don McIlroy, Circleville Mayor, said. “There are quite a few of those, not just political signs, but others.”
McIlroy said the City would pick those signs up and keep them at the City garage for safe-keeping should the person who put that sign there wants it for their yard. Residents can contact the service department to pick up the signs.
“We really see the biggest problem in the area of Odd Lots,” he added. “There are always signs there and we round them up all the time.”
McIlroy said he’s not seen too many political signs that were in the right-of-way.
“On North Court Street and Walnut Creek Pike, that island always fills up with signs,” McIlroy commented. “A lot of people don’t understand what the right-of-way is.”
McIlroy said they don’t want to remove signs to silence any candidate; they just want residents to be in compliance of the law.
“We also have to think about the safety of it,” he noted.
Terry Frazier, service director, acknowledged that the right-of-way of the roads does vary slightly but for the most part it’s all the space between the sidewalks on city streets.
“Property ownership is typically to the sidewalk and the sidewalk, the tree line and curb and gutter are in the right of way,” Frazier explained.
According to McIlroy, another issue has been feathered flags signifying a sale hanging on buildings that break the zoning code. He said if citizens have a problem with the ordinances or how they’re worded they can go to the city and express those concerns.
“The only way it can change is if citizens come to us and we need you to change this and look at it,” he stated. “Right now we have to go with what the ordinances says.”
One area that’s not been an issue so far is the intersection of Nicholas Drive and Northridge Road.
“That used to be sign after sign after sign but we don’t see much of that anymore,” he said.
McIlroy noted that residents in the City have been really good about removing signs following an election. They’re required to be removed no later than 72 hours after the election.