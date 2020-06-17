CIRCLEVILLE — According to Sheriff Robert B. Radcliff, on June 11 at around 2:20 a.m., Sgt Kyle Eveland observed a black 2004 Honda Accord southbound on US Route 23, just south of North Court Street.
Initially, Sgt Eveland observed criminal indicators and quickly learned that the Honda Accord had fictitious license plates.
Sgt. Eveland initiated a traffic stop on US Route 23 in the area of Taco Bell, the vehicle got stopped on the lot of Tractor Supply, 23735 US Route 23 South, Circleville, Ohio.
Sgt . Eveland made contact with the driver, Johnny R. Kerns, a 39-year-old male out of Piketon, Ohio. Sgt. Eveland learned that Kerns’ driver’s license was suspended. When Kerns got out of the vehicle, Sgt. Eveland observed a glass pipe on the floorboard.
Kerns was then patted down and Sgt. Eveland located approximately five ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine, plastic bags and over $1,350 cash.
During the inventory of the vehicle, Sgt. Eveland and Deputy Clark Kreager located more drug paraphernalia and a HiPoint 9MM handgun.
Kerns was transported to the Pickaway County Jail where he is charged with trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree, possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
The case remains under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force.