Key PPP updates include:
• PPP borrowers can set their PPP loan’s covered period to be any length between eight and 24 weeks to best meet their business needs;
• PPP loans will cover additional expenses, including operations expenditures, property damage costs, supplier costs and worker protection expenditures;
• the program’s eligibility is expanded to include 501©(6)s, housing cooperatives, destination marketing organizations, among other types of organizations;
• the PPP provides greater flexibility for seasonal employees;
• certain existing PPP borrowers can request to modify their First Draw PPP Loan amount; and
• certain existing PPP borrowers are now eligible to apply for a Second Draw PPP Loan;
• a borrower is generally eligible for a Second Draw PPP Loan if the borrower:
• previously received a First Draw PPP Loan and will or has used the full amount only for authorized uses;
• has no more than 300 employees; and
• can demonstrate at least a 25 percent reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020.