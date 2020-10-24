Sharelene Kibbey and Anthony W. Messer Jr. married Oct. 17 in an outdoor ceremony at the band stand gazebo at Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe.
Kibbey is the daughter of Scherri Stalnaker of Canton, Ohio and Messer is the son of Peggy and Anthony W. Messer Sr. of Chillicothe.
Dean Huges officiated the wedding. The bride’s brother Shawn Allshouse gave her into marriage. The bride wore a ballgown dress with chapel train and silver beaded embellishment.
The maid of honor was Valerie Walgenbach, sister of the bride and best man was Garrett O’Dell a friend of the groom’s. The brides maids were friends of the bride Misty Knipp, and Myndi Martin, sister of the bride Veronica Gerber and daughter of the bride Krystiana Kibbey. The ushers were the bride’s son Matthew Kibbey, and friends of the groom Alex Gee, Matthew Hydock and Madison George.
The reception was held at AMVETS Post 4 in Chillcothe.
The bride is a graduate of Pickaway-Ross CTC and Adena High School and currently works as a Multimedia Account Executive for the Circleville Herald. The groom is a graduate of Zane Trace High School and currently works as a certified crew trainer for Raising Canes in Chillicothe