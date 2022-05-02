CIRCLEVILLE — More than 400 kids participated in Healthy Kids Day at the Pickaway County Family YMCA.
The event featured demonstrations from the Circleville Police Department K-9 team of Officer Ryan Speakman and Serg, dogs available for adoption from the Pickaway County Dog Shelter, Touch-A-Truck with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Box 65 Scene Support Unit, and the Circleville Fire Department, blow-up bounce houses and activities for the kids, face painting and information from several community partners for parents.
Jeff Phillips, Pickaway County Family YMCA executive director said the event was incredible.
“We are truly humbled that the YMCA can serve the community in this manner,” Phillips said. “We cannot thank our sponsors — Foundations4Youth and Walmart — and community vendors enough for helping make Healthy Kids Day even more special.”