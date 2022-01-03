CIRCLEVILLE — A Kingston man has died following a single-vehicle crash along state Route 361.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, reports came in to the sheriff’s office at about 9:41 p.m. on Jan. 2 for a car crash in the area of 6305 state Route 361.
When deputies and troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and medics from Pickaway Township EMS arrived on scene, they found Kevin A. Lewis, 62, from Kingston, dead inside his vehicle.
Deputies learned during the investigation that Lewis was driving a 2008 Nissan Frontier southeast on state Route 361 when he went off the right side of the roadway, traveling for about 200 feet and striking several trees before heading down an embankment, going through a creek and coming down the other side.
Pickaway County Coroner Dr. John Ellis responded to the scene and has ordered an autopsy, which will be conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
The crash still remains under investigation.
“I would like to thank the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Pickaway Township EMS for their assistance in the traffic crash,” Hafey said.
This is the first fatal crash in Pickaway County in 2022. There were a total of 10 fatal crashes in 2021, 10 in 2020 and 13 in 2019 in the county, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.