CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department has sworn in its newest officer this week.
Michael Kiser, 27, a Westfall High School graduate, joined the department this week following his swearing in by Circleville Safety Director Tony Chamberlain. He said he grew up about a mile from the Deercreek Dam.
“My parents and brothers and sisters are from here and it’s where they do all their shopping, it’s nice to be able to give back to this area,” he stated.
Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer said Kiser fits the mold of the kind of officer the City is looking for, someone with a different background and life experience.
“He brings that experience with him to the department and allows us to use some of his prior knowledge,” he added. “He, all around, compliments our team.”
Kiser worked for five years in the state prison system and worked at London Correctional Facility and the Pickaway Correctional Reception Center. He has experience working on the hostage negotiation team. He graduated from the police academy with Circleville Police Officer Isaac Oberer.
“They supported me while I was going through the academy and I graduated in 2017,” Kiser mentioned.
Kiser said he’s had a drive to help people.
“I think if anyone is going to be in those situations, it can be me,” he said. “I know how to talk to people.”
Kiser added that working with children is his favorite part of the job.
“Kids are definitely a big motivator,” he remarked. “They look up to you.”
Kiser said he’s heard what it takes to be a police officer during the Pumpkin Show.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he commented. “Everyone seems very capable here and I’m looking forward to training and doing the job.”
Kiser is single and has no children.