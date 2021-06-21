CIRCLEVILLE — Scott Kleon has been named the 2021 Pickaway County Friend of the Fair.
Kleon is the leader of the Pickaway County Fair Sale Committee. He was presented the award by fair board members Steve Barthelmas and Randy Smith. The award honors an individual or group that dedicates themselves to the Pickaway County Fair through their “commitment and extraordinary service.”
“Scott was nominated for his support, largely because when he first came here, we didn’t have a sale committee and it got dumped in his lap,” Barhelmas said. “He started the livestock and sale committee from scratch and that means going out and getting the financial support and getting everything organized to become what is today — our livestock committee and all our sales.”
Kleon spoke about others who were deserving of the award for their time and dedication.
“I don’t know why you would give it to me because I started thinking about all the people who are deserving of this award,” he said. “The thing I’m most proud of is when I came to Pickaway County, the OSU extension office tried to do everything and we started forming committees and now it’s grown into something that’s really rewarding. Thank you very much for the award.”