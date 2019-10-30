Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.