CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm School District is on the ballot for two renewal levies, each with a five-year term.
The first levy is a property tax levy that generates about $812,000 annually. It’s a 2.4 mil levy that is aimed at providing for emergency requirements of the school district. The other levy is a one percent earned income tax levy that is used for current operating expenses. Both levies are a simple yes for the levy or no against the levy.
Tim Williams, district superintendent, said the one percent earned income tax and the emergency levy are both renewals, they will not increase the current taxes levied today or the tax rate and will span five years.
“We feel like we are good stewards of our taxpayers’ money and would appreciate their continued support in November,” Williams said. “The two levies simply meet the financial needs of the district, which allows Logan Elm Local Schools to provide students with a quality education in a cost-effective manner.”
Williams said they’ve made upgrades to the district in addition to using the tax money to provide for the students educational needs.
“We have made several upgrades over the past five years since we last renewed the two levies, including a new wastewater treatment plant on the main campus, remodeled restrooms at the athletic complex, a new roof on the gym building at Laurelville Elementary, the purchase of new school buses, and track and lighting improvements at the high school athletic complex,” he continued. “Hopefully, the improvements allow the public to enjoy their experiences more when they visit our schools and it’s good for our students as well.”
Williams said he’s been pleased that outside of the levy for new schools, the district hasn’t had to ask residents for additional money to support the day-to-day operations for the district.
Williams added, “During the past five years, the district has continued to monitor student enrollment and only replaced retiring staff, when needed. This has allowed us to continue to operate in the black and not ask our community for new operating money.”
Voting takes place on Nov. 5. For more information on how or where to vote, contact the Pickaway County Board of Elections at 740-474-1100.