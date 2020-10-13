CIRCLEVILLE — Voters in the 92nd District Ohio House of Representatives will have two candidates to choose from in the general election.
Gary Scherer is the current representative to the 92nd district but he is term limited and cannot run again. The district is made up of the western half of Pickaway County as well as parts of other, surrounding counties.
Mark Johnson, a Republican, and Beth Workman, a Democrat, are the choices for voters. The Circleville Herald reached out to both candidates with a candidate questionnaire via email addresses associated with their campaigns. Workman was the only candidate to respond. Below are her responses, in full unedited for content to the questionnaire.