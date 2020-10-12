Workman, 59, has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Ohio University and a master’s degree in Teaching of Science from Montana State University. She’s a retired teacher and member of the Democratic Party.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I am running because I want everyone in my district to live their best possible life. This would include higher wages, affordable healthcare and prescriptions, ensuring an excellent education for all students, protecting senior citizens (pensions, social security and medicare) and bringing good jobs to our district-especially clean energy and infrastructure jobs.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
The most important issues have been made very clear by our COVID-19 pandemic.
#1-We need healthcare that is not tied to our jobs. So many people have been left uninsured during this time of massive unemployment.
#2-We need government officials that put the needs of its citizens first; not the wants of their donors, like First Energy. The 63 million dollar bribery scheme by Larry Householder and his cronies including my opponent, have put a black mark on Ohio. We need real changes in campaign finance that ensure that our representatives are actually representing us. Our legislators should have been working to ensuring our safety during this pandemic; instead, many of them were refusing to follow the suggestions of our Health Director. The need for our safety was not their priority.
#3-We need to develop policies that lead to excellent jobs in Ohio. This begins by providing an excellent education for every student in our state. They need to graduate prepared for college or for a trade. We need to bring good jobs to our district: infrastructure jobs like expanding broadband and improvements to our roads and bridges.
If elected what are your goals for your term?
My goal is to be a representative that puts the needs of the people of my district first, not the needs of wealthy donors, special interest groups and PACs. My campaign has been financed by the people of my district who I will be representing. My opponent’s campaign has been almost completely financed by special interest groups. He will owe them his loyalty; I will only owe my constituents-which is exactly who a representative should be taking care of.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
I will be a full-time public servant whose only desire is to serve the people of my district. I’m assuming that my opponent will be continuing his job with the Building Trades. His loyalties will be split between them and you. He will owe them-not you. He has only received one donation from anyone in our district. I have received hundreds of donations from the people of my district, the people I will be representing.