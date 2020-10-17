Shea, 32, is a financial advisor. The race is non partisan but he is a registered Republican.
What’s motivating you to seek office?
I believe in the power of education. I come from a family of educators. My father, many uncles, and two of my three sisters are teachers. I know the life-changing impact a good teacher can have. I also know the damage a poor teacher or harmful ideologies can cause.
I believe education is vitally important for our children, future generations, and the preservation of our constitutional republic. Our youth must be prepared to enter society as engaged citizens and productive members of the economy. They must also have spent their K-12 years contemplating what is good, true, and beautiful and have developed the skills needed to succeed and the virtues needed to flourish. They must have an authentic understanding of America’s founding and history and what makes her the greatest nation on earth.
Many of these values and ideals are under attack in our country today – and our children are not immune. I will stand up to those who oppose our values and fight for my five children and yours.
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
As our District 10 representative on the State Board of Education, I will focus on: improving career readiness and academic rigor; eliminating Common Core and restoring local control; protecting parental rights, religious liberty, and school choice; combating revisionist history, such as the 1619 Project; and removing harmful influences, like Planned Parenthood, from our schools.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
Professionally, I’m a financial advisor, in other words, a financial coach. Serving businesses large and small throughout the region, I understand what skills our young people need to be competitive in the 21st century economy. That outside business prospective will allow me to make unique contributions to career readiness.
Personally, I’m a man of faith. This allows me to see clearly that there’s a spiritual battle being waged for the soul of our kids. Indeed, there’s a crisis of despair among our youth. And no wonder when evil is called good and good is called evil. Education must equip our young people to identify and pursue what is good, what is true, and what is beautiful. I’ll be guided by these three great pillars of authentic education in my service on the State Board of Education.