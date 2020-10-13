Know your candidates: Brian Stewart

Stewart, 37, earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from The Ohio State University and a Law Degree from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. Stewart is a member of the Republican Party and currently serves as Pickaway County Commissioner and an attorney at Farthing & Stewart LLP in Circleville. Describe what is motivating you to seek office: I have spent my entire adult life serving my country and my community. I was a high school senior during the attacks on 9/11 and it changed the course of my life. I enlisted for active duty in the Army, deployed to Iraq as an infantryman and served with 6 men who made the ultimate sacrifice in Iraq or Afghanistan. Coming home when they did not, I feel called to continue serving and to do my part to make my community a better place. For the last 10 years, I have had the honor to do so as an Ashville Councilman and a Pickaway County Commissioner, and I am proud of the work we have done. I have helped pass a balanced budget every year with no deficit spending and no tax increases, and we have quadrupled the county’s rainy day. I have worked hard for 8 years to help bring more than 2,700 new, good-paying jobs to our community, including Sofidel, Amazon, Goodyear, Fedex, and more. And I helped lead the effort to revitalize the Pickaway County Fairgrounds, resulting in a brand new sight that is the talk of Ohio. Now, I want to take what I have learned, and the experience I have gained, to the Statehouse to help make Ohio the best state in America to live, work, and raise a family. Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election: The top issue for the 78th district is the economy. We need good-paying jobs in Logan, Circleville, and McConnelsville, not just in Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati. Rural, small-town residents should not have to drive an hour each way to work for a decent wage. I have successfully brought those job opportunities to Pickaway County, and I want to make sure state law helps rural communities do the same all across Ohio. Another top issue is the lack of access to high-speed internet. Even in Pickaway County – which is within 30 minutes of Columbus – we have large portions of our county that are barely served, and coverage in the rest of the 78th district is even worse. Internet access is not a luxury – it is a necessity. I will work to make expanded access – for every Ohio family – a top priority of state government. A third important issue is fighting for the values of this district. I am a strong defender of the 2nd Amendment, I am pro-life, and I share the traditional, patriotic values that have made America great, but which are too often under attack. Also, I have worked hard all year to protect residents and our county employees as we combat COVID-19, but we need state government to stop micro-managing every aspect of our lives and our businesses. We can protect the vulnerable, and take reasonable precautions to protect ourselves, without the threat of lockdowns, cancelled elections, shuttered businesses, and prohibitions on virtually every community activity. If elected what are your goals for your term? In addition to job creation efforts and expanding internet access, I have spent the last 10 years as a local elected official putting together a list of laws that should be revised or repealed, burdensome regulations that should be scrapped, and problems in our state that should be fixed. I look forward to introducing bills that could address these problems with common-sense solutions, many of which I believe would have bipartisan support. Our next state budget will be difficult given the impact COVID-19 has had on our economy, and by extension, the state’s revenues. I have enacted 12 annual budgets as a local official, and hope to use that experience in helping pass a budget that provides for the state’s needs without wasteful spending or tax increases. Finally, the state’s capital bill is an important tool for helping local communities. As a Commissioner, I worked with our legislators to get state support for the amphitheater project at our Fairgrounds as well as the replacement of windows at our historic Memorial Hall. There are great projects like this all across the 78th District and I want to fight for their inclusion as soon as Ohio can afford another capital bill. Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public? The 78th District covers all or a part of Pickaway, Fairfield, Hocking, Morgan, Muskingum, and Athens counties, and is full of many great communities. But we have a lot of real needs in this district which will only be addressed if we have active, engaged legislators who are ready to fight for this district on day one. I am the only candidate in this race with a record of getting results for my constituents and taking on the tough issues. As an Iraq War veteran, a small business owner, and a proven leader, I will help improve the quality of life not only in our district, but for communities all across Ohio. And, as a born-again Christian, I have always strived to serve with honor and integrity, so as to reflect well on the folks who elected me. I would greatly appreciate the vote of the residents of the 78th District to serve as your next State Representative.
Know your candidates: Brian Stewart
Stewart, 37, earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from The Ohio State University and a Law Degree from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. Stewart is a member of the Republican Party and currently serves as Pickaway County Commissioner and an attorney at Farthing & Stewart LLP in Circleville.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I have spent my entire adult life serving my country and my community. I was a high school senior during the attacks on 9/11 and it changed the course of my life. I enlisted for active duty in the Army, deployed to Iraq as an infantryman and served with 6 men who made the ultimate sacrifice in Iraq or Afghanistan. Coming home when they did not, I feel called to continue serving and to do my part to make my community a better place. For the last 10 years, I have had the honor to do so as an Ashville Councilman and a Pickaway County Commissioner, and I am proud of the work we have done. I have helped pass a balanced budget every year with no deficit spending and no tax increases, and we have quadrupled the county’s rainy day. I have worked hard for 8 years to help bring more than 2,700 new, good-paying jobs to our community, including Sofidel, Amazon, Goodyear, Fedex, and more. And I helped lead the effort to revitalize the Pickaway County Fairgrounds, resulting in a brand new sight that is the talk of Ohio. Now, I want to take what I have learned, and the experience I have gained, to the Statehouse to help make Ohio the best state in America to live, work, and raise a family.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
The top issue for the 78th district is the economy. We need good-paying jobs in Logan, Circleville, and McConnelsville, not just in Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati. Rural, small-town residents should not have to drive an hour each way to work for a decent wage. I have successfully brought those job opportunities to Pickaway County, and I want to make sure state law helps rural communities do the same all across Ohio.
Another top issue is the lack of access to high-speed internet. Even in Pickaway County – which is within 30 minutes of Columbus – we have large portions of our county that are barely served, and coverage in the rest of the 78th district is even worse. Internet access is not a luxury – it is a necessity. I will work to make expanded access – for every Ohio family – a top priority of state government.
A third important issue is fighting for the values of this district. I am a strong defender of the 2nd Amendment, I am pro-life, and I share the traditional, patriotic values that have made America great, but which are too often under attack. Also, I have worked hard all year to protect residents and our county employees as we combat COVID-19, but we need state government to stop micro-managing every aspect of our lives and our businesses. We can protect the vulnerable, and take reasonable precautions to protect ourselves, without the threat of lockdowns, cancelled elections, shuttered businesses, and prohibitions on virtually every community activity.
If elected what are your goals for your term?
In addition to job creation efforts and expanding internet access, I have spent the last 10 years as a local elected official putting together a list of laws that should be revised or repealed, burdensome regulations that should be scrapped, and problems in our state that should be fixed. I look forward to introducing bills that could address these problems with common-sense solutions, many of which I believe would have bipartisan support. Our next state budget will be difficult given the impact COVID-19 has had on our economy, and by extension, the state’s revenues. I have enacted 12 annual budgets as a local official, and hope to use that experience in helping pass a budget that provides for the state’s needs without wasteful spending or tax increases. Finally, the state’s capital bill is an important tool for helping local communities. As a Commissioner, I worked with our legislators to get state support for the amphitheater project at our Fairgrounds as well as the replacement of windows at our historic Memorial Hall. There are great projects like this all across the 78th District and I want to fight for their inclusion as soon as Ohio can afford another capital bill.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
The 78th District covers all or a part of Pickaway, Fairfield, Hocking, Morgan, Muskingum, and Athens counties, and is full of many great communities. But we have a lot of real needs in this district which will only be addressed if we have active, engaged legislators who are ready to fight for this district on day one. I am the only candidate in this race with a record of getting results for my constituents and taking on the tough issues. As an Iraq War veteran, a small business owner, and a proven leader, I will help improve the quality of life not only in our district, but for communities all across Ohio. And, as a born-again Christian, I have always strived to serve with honor and integrity, so as to reflect well on the folks who elected me. I would greatly appreciate the vote of the residents of the 78th District to serve as your next State Representative.