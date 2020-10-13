Know your candidates: Charlotte Owens

Owens, 66, received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Purdue University, a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois in organic chemistry, and a master’s degree in teaching from Muskingum University. She’s a member of the Democratic Party and works as a college instructor and tutor. Describe what is motivating you to seek office: From past scandals to Larry Householder being arrested for a $61 million bribery/racketeering scheme, corruption undermines trust in government and has led to bad policies that damage Ohio. I want to represent the people of District 78 in the statehouse because we need representatives who work on behalf of us all, not just wealthy corporate PACs. Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election: We must first address the ongoing pandemic. COVID-19 is still causing illness and deaths and loss of businesses, jobs, health insurance, and housing. Ohioans need to look out for each other. We need to have one voice in emphasizing the need for masks in indoor public places; we need to help small businesses so that they can hang on; we need to help unemployed people keep housing, food, and health insurance; and we need to help schools with their safety measures, including updating ventilation systems. I will work hard in the statehouse for these measures. Second, we must address the corruption in state government that has been occurring in different scandals for decades. The current $61 million Larry Householder/First Energy scandal is the largest in our state’s history. My opponent was selected, endorsed, and paid by Larry Householder. In total, Brian Stewart received over $66,542 in direct and indirect contributions. Including over $50,000 in PAC money that was used to attack his own Republican opponents, Bobby Mitchell and Aaron Adams, in the primary earlier this year. I support the current bill, HB 739, which would act to eliminate “dark money” by requiring disclosure of the original donor, not the most recent organization receiving the money. I also support making the records of the Legislative Service Commission public, so that the public can know the source of legislative proposals. We need to repeal HB 6, which First Energy clearly did not expect to be passed on its merits; we must not reward allegedly criminal behavior. Furthermore, HB 6 is part of Ohio’s favoring and subsidizing current energy industries, while creating obstacles preventing the growth of renewable energy businesses. Ohio needs to govern for the people and the future, not for particular companies or industries. In the statehouse, my constituents can count on my honesty and integrity. I will put their needs first in all my votes. Third, we need to address how to fund and improve public schools, which are the heart of our communities. They need extra funding now because of safety measures needed in the pandemic; they also need funds to upgrade their ventilation systems because of COVID-19 being spread in the air. As the Ohio Supreme Court has ruled multiple times, Ohio’s current school funding structure does not comply with the Ohio Constitution’s requirement to provide a “thorough and efficient” education, as it relies too much on property taxes. The funding needs to shift more substantially to the state and needs to recognize that all students do not cost the same to educate, as they have different needs. I support Representatives Cupp and Patterson trying to actually determine what different students cost to educate, and using that to try to figure out a fairer formula. We also need to recognize that the amount of money used to fund charter schools, with little accountability and often poor results, and now, the expansion of vouchers for private schools, is scandalous, and drains money from public schools. Our constitutional requirement is to fund public education; especially in this time, we cannot afford money going elsewhere. As a teacher, I will make informed decisions about primary and secondary education that will lead to all Ohio students being college and career ready when they graduate. That means fully funding their local schools. If elected what are your goals for your term? My goals will be to work for all of the people of House District 78, including the working people, the essential workers and their families, and the people who are suffering in the pandemic, due to unemployment, illness, and food insecurity. I will also work to support small business needs through the pandemic and beyond. Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public? I look forward to working for the people of the 78th district to help them through the pandemic and to provide them affordable, accessible health care, strong public schools, and access to affordable broadband. I will bring integrity to the Statehouse for the people of House District 78.
Know your candidates: Charlotte Owens
Owens, 66, received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Purdue University, a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois in organic chemistry, and a master’s degree in teaching from Muskingum University. She’s a member of the Democratic Party and works as a college instructor and tutor.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
From past scandals to Larry Householder being arrested for a $61 million bribery/racketeering scheme, corruption undermines trust in government and has led to bad policies that damage Ohio. I want to represent the people of District 78 in the statehouse because we need representatives who work on behalf of us all, not just wealthy corporate PACs.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
We must first address the ongoing pandemic. COVID-19 is still causing illness and deaths and loss of businesses, jobs, health insurance, and housing. Ohioans need to look out for each other. We need to have one voice in emphasizing the need for masks in indoor public places; we need to help small businesses so that they can hang on; we need to help unemployed people keep housing, food, and health insurance; and we need to help schools with their safety measures, including updating ventilation systems. I will work hard in the statehouse for these measures.
Second, we must address the corruption in state government that has been occurring in different scandals for decades. The current $61 million Larry Householder/First Energy scandal is the largest in our state’s history. My opponent was selected, endorsed, and paid by Larry Householder. In total, Brian Stewart received over $66,542 in direct and indirect contributions. Including over $50,000 in PAC money that was used to attack his own Republican opponents, Bobby Mitchell and Aaron Adams, in the primary earlier this year.
I support the current bill, HB 739, which would act to eliminate “dark money” by requiring disclosure of the original donor, not the most recent organization receiving the money. I also support making the records of the Legislative Service Commission public, so that the public can know the source of legislative proposals.
We need to repeal HB 6, which First Energy clearly did not expect to be passed on its merits; we must not reward allegedly criminal behavior. Furthermore, HB 6 is part of Ohio’s favoring and subsidizing current energy industries, while creating obstacles preventing the growth of renewable energy businesses. Ohio needs to govern for the people and the future, not for particular companies or industries. In the statehouse, my constituents can count on my honesty and integrity. I will put their needs first in all my votes.
Third, we need to address how to fund and improve public schools, which are the heart of our communities. They need extra funding now because of safety measures needed in the pandemic; they also need funds to upgrade their ventilation systems because of COVID-19 being spread in the air. As the Ohio Supreme Court has ruled multiple times, Ohio’s current school funding structure does not comply with the Ohio Constitution’s requirement to provide a “thorough and efficient” education, as it relies too much on property taxes. The funding needs to shift more substantially to the state and needs to recognize that all students do not cost the same to educate, as they have different needs. I support Representatives Cupp and Patterson trying to actually determine what different students cost to educate, and using that to try to figure out a fairer formula. We also need to recognize that the amount of money used to fund charter schools, with little accountability and often poor results, and now, the expansion of vouchers for private schools, is scandalous, and drains money from public schools. Our constitutional requirement is to fund public education; especially in this time, we cannot afford money going elsewhere. As a teacher, I will make informed decisions about primary and secondary education that will lead to all Ohio students being college and career ready when they graduate. That means fully funding their local schools.
If elected what are your goals for your term?
My goals will be to work for all of the people of House District 78, including the working people, the essential workers and their families, and the people who are suffering in the pandemic, due to unemployment, illness, and food insecurity. I will also work to support small business needs through the pandemic and beyond.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
I look forward to working for the people of the 78th district to help them through the pandemic and to provide them affordable, accessible health care, strong public schools, and access to affordable broadband. I will bring integrity to the Statehouse for the people of House District 78.