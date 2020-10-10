Know your candidates: Christian N. Johnson

Johnson, 29, earned her B.A. in Interdisciplinary early childhood education from Kentucky State University and her M.S. in sports and recreation management from Ohio University. She owns her own business, CNoelDesigns, and is a member of the Democratic Party. Describe what is motivating you to seek office: The reason I get up every day is fueled by my firsthand experience of systemic injustices within education, health care and the economy as it pertains to jobs and wages. I know what it is like to receive a public education, and the struggles of paying back student loan debt. I know what it’s like to have two degrees from great universities, yet not be able to find a great paying job to match. I have fumbled through the online unemployment website, and waited on hold for hours with job and family services only to be declined for food stamps. I share the stories of so many Ohioans. However, I am motivated by the fact that I can do something about it. I am running to show that you do not have to look a certain way, have a certain amount of money, or come from a certain upbringing in order to fight for democracy. I am running to prove that we deserve a great education and reliable broadband service. We deserve equitable paying jobs and clean, running water. We deserve to feel safe and secure in our communities and not have to worry about how we are going to pay for medication. We have leaders in legislative power, who cannot empathize. It is time for change! Time to put people with lived experiences in seats where decisions are made that directly affect everyday lives. It is time to pass the torch because Ohio needs a broader, more diverse group of leaders in our Statehouse. I am running to add a new, unique perspective to the discussion. Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election: Jobs/wages: Right now, 1 in 6 Ohioans live at or below the poverty level. Nearly 70% of new Ohio jobs pay poverty-level wages, making it impossible for someone working 40 hours a week to make a sufficient living. This was true even before the pandemic. This points to a much larger problem within Ohio’s economic system. It is past time to increase minimum wage, and with the constant rise in the economy, incremental increases of paid wages need to also occur. Implementation of this plan respects workers and small businesses alike. It allows businesses to adjust incrementally, and allows workers the ability to properly care for themselves and their families. It is overdue for an improvement of Ohio’s economic security by raising the minimum wage. Education: We all believe children are the future, but how often do we invest in their lives right now? How often do we ask ourselves whether or not we’re doing our best to prepare them for what’s to come? I have seen first hand that we are not asking these questions enough, inside and outside the classroom. In turn, we are unjustly damaging our future leaders. As an educator for over 8 years and a graduate of two Ohio schools, I have seen and experienced the lack of funding for student resources, teacher salaries, and college tuition. Over-extensive testing, lack of state and local control, and little to no accountability from lawmakers are among the characteristics of a mismanaged school system. As we have seen with the way budgets are balanced during the pandemic, legislators first look to cut funding from an already underfunded education system. However, this act is not isolated to this crisis. In addition to this, Ohio is currently operating under an unconstitutional formula that configures how much funding each school district receives by relying far too heavily on factors such as property tax. I do not believe there should be a one size fit all system for allocating funds. Districts deserve more attention than an excel sheet algorithm can capture. Just like all of our children are different, so are all of our school districts. I would like to recommend that there is an individualized assessment done on each school district to properly assess their needs. After this, there should be an allocation of funds to address those needs. We cannot properly prepare students to be successful citizens if the structure we are using to educate and prepare them is not properly equipped to do so. Community/Equity: District 20 has the distinct privilege of housing residents from all walks of life. There is beauty in the uniqueness and differences that make up its population. We have the responsibility regardless of race, sex, gender identity, age, or socioeconomic status of ensuring every person is celebrated, respected, welcomed, and treated equitably. Equity is more than an equal playing field, it is ensuring each family has what they need to be successful. In addition to wages and education mentioned above, this also includes equity in health care. The government should be involved in insurance regulation, expanding access to affordable and quality health care, and developing preventive health care procedures. I do not believe the government should be involved in making personal medical decisions on the behalf of an individual. Equity includes identifying racism as a public health crisis, but understanding it is not enough to identify it. We must further examine current policies and the representation in rooms where decisions are made. We must focus on collaboration and accountability. Reexamine criminal justice reform, equitably disburse proper educational funding in specified areas, and offer more aide/education for mental and financial wellness. If elected what are your goals for your term? My number one goal for my term is to be a diligent public servant to my community. For far too long, legislators from Southeastern Ohio have failed to do the most simple act, show up. They don’t listen. They can’t even show they care. My goal is simple, to answer and work alongside those who elected me. I will ensure that every bill proposed or voted on is rooted in what is best for my neighbors in District 20. I will keep my community informed and I will take their concerns with me to the Statehouse. Every decision made will be to ensure we are much closer to thriving than surviving without having to leave the place we call home. Do you have any additional comments or messages to relay to the public? Liberty and Justice for all for centuries has been liberty and justice for some, but it is time to change that! I am running to liberate the voiceless and elevate the ignored. It’s time to ensure our families are safe, close, and doing more thriving than surviving. We deserve leaders who will put people over politics and represent effectively for everyday, hardworking residents. Someone who will ensure empathy and equity for others is at the forefront of every decision made. A leader who is a public servant before they are a politician. Why? Public servants listen. They show up. And they roll up their sleeves to do the hard work! So, until that happens, we must take the torch and allow our lawful right for liberty to be the fuel that ignites the flame. Make sure this election you are voting for someone who will out your needs before their personal desires.
Know your candidates: Christian N. Johnson
