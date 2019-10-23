COMMERCIAL POINT — There are two candidates vying for a the seat of Mayor of Commercial Point in the upcoming General Election in November.
Gary Joiner and Allen Goldhardt are both running for the seat. Voting will take place on Nov. 5. Joiner is currently the incumbent.
Each candidate was mailed to their address listed with the Board of Elections the questionnaire. Only Goldhardt responded to The Circleville Herald’s candidate questionnaire and below are his full responses edited only to fix spelling and grammar errors and for style. His responses are unedited for content.
Goldhardt, 61, is a graduate from Teays Valley High School and is retired from AT&T.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
“Simply put, I love Commercial Point. I am a third generation, lifetime resident of the Village. I have always been active in the community and helped do whatever was possible to promote our Village. I first served on council from 1983 through 1989. I once again served from 2004 up until the mayor resigned in 2007. As president of council, I assumed the role of mayor for the rest of that term. I was then elected to serve as mayor from 2008 through 2011.
“While serving back in the 80s, the Village installed the first water system and tower. While serving as mayor, we constructed the Municipal Building. Every time that I have been serving the Village, there have been big projects on the table. Over the next few years, important decisions will have to be made that will affect the Village forever.
“It will require someone with the knowledge, experience and leadership to help make those decisions. It will also require a huge investment of time and effort to do the job correctly. I am willing to make that investment into our Village’s future.”
What makes you feel like you’re the best candidate for the position?
“To start with, I have the most experience. I have over 15 years of experience serving the Village. I have served as a councilman and as the mayor. I am currently serving on the Zoning Board. I have proven that I am willing to put in the time and effort that it takes to do the job.
“While serving as mayor in the past, I didn’t just show up to council meetings, I was in the office 25 to 30 hours every week. I attended trustee, health department, MORPC, and Pickaway County Mayor meetings. I also attended State Auditor and Ethics Commission seminars. To do the job correctly, you must be willing to put forth the time and effort required. Unlike others, serving as mayor of the Village would be my only job.”
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important and why?
“The first one has to be the growth of the Village. Over the past eight years, the Village Council has annexed more land than it had over the previous 50. Whether you like it or not, it’s been done. The next step is the development of this annexed land. Most of this land is undeveloped at this time. The decisions that are about to be made within the next few years will affect the future of our Village forever. The Village has only one chance to get this right. This is where true leadership and experience is a must. I feel that I am the most qualified candidate to do this.
“The second issue is the police department. For whatever reason, there appears to be constant turmoil and negative publicity surrounding the department. This has to stop, and I feel that it can, with proper leadership and guidance. The police chief reports directly to the mayor. If the mayor is onsite, he will know what is really going on behind the scenes within the department and be able to offer the guidance needed. Once again, serving as mayor will be my only job and I will put forth however much time is needed onsite to straighten out problems, offer guidance and see that the department is run in a professional manner.
“The third issue is the water and sewer department. The Village is about to undertake huge plant expansions to facilitate the development and growth of the Village. With these expansions come financial obligations. The impact of those financial obligations will affect the Village’s finances for the next 40 years. I not only know how the budget process works within our Village, but also understand the importance of fiscal responsibility.
“While serving as mayor in the past, the council and I worked together to oversee the construction of the Municipal Building.
The day the doors were opened, that building was 100 percent paid for. The Village had a new building with zero debt. At the same time, we were able to pay off some of our utility loans, saving the residents over $200,000 in interest payments and thus reducing the overall debt of the Village. I feel that I have the experience to oversee not only the construction side of these projects, but the financial side of them as well.”
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
“Our Village is about to enter into the largest growth cycle it has ever seen. In the very near future, decisions will be made that will affect our Village forever. I believe that I have the right temperament, knowledge, experience, leadership ability, energy and time to do what the job requires. But the citizens of the Village must make the first of these important decisions, who do they want leading the Village into the future? I ask for your vote and support on Nov. 5th.”