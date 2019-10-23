COMMERCIAL POINT — There are four candidates vying for two sets on Commercial Point City Council in the upcoming General Election in November.
Burnis Combs II, Tracy L. Joiner, Ryan Mitchem and Scott O’Neil are each running for one of the two seats. Voting will take place on Nov. 5. Mitchem is a write-in candidate. O’Neil is the only incumbent running for re-election.
Candidates were mailed, to their address listed with the Board of Elections, a questionnaire which was the exact same for each candidate. The only candidate not to respond to The Circleville Herald’s candidate questionnaire was Combs. Below are the other three candidates full responses edited only to fix spelling and grammar errors and for style, unedited for content.
Tracy Joiner:
Joiner, 52, is employed with Nationwide Insurance Company and has served as a claim’s adjuster and is currently in the process of obtaining her associates degree in insurance claims and has an associates of arts degree from Columbus Community College.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
We have a small community which is experiencing drastic growth quickly. We need a strong organized leader who is looking out for the wellbeing of current citizens while attracting new citizens and businesses. Growth needs to be managed and assure that the proper infrastructure is in place before the Village of Commercial Point goes from an Uncharted Community to Chartered Community.
Our citizens feel uninformed and that their concerns are not being heard nor addressed. I will be that person who is there to listen and keep them up to date on current events and changes that affect our community and the lives of the citizens in Commercial Point. I know that I can not nor will not be able to make everyone happy, but I can assure you that their voice will be heard, and their concerns considered. My commitment is to the community as a whole, not just for my development nor myself on what I can benefit from, its will be what our Community benefits from.
What makes you feel like you’re the best candidate for the position?
My passion is for community. I have in the past 10 years while residing in the Village of Commercial Point given countless hours to community service. In 2018, I was awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award for my commitment to strengthen our nation and communities through volunteer service. This is something none of the candidates can say they have done nor participated in within our community or surrounding areas. I believe in forward thinking by analyzing and reviewing what our community needs now in services and what will our community need in the future.
Having a vision of what the Village of Commercial Point will look like in four years to next 50 years down the road. While still maintaining that small town feeling of community as growth is being developed. Connecting our community developments into one community known as Commercial Point.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important and why?
Connecting our community developments into one community. Working towards obtaining grants and development of safe walking paths for our citizens, that connect all developments into the original Village.
Establishing a Community Center which provides services for families as well as our seniors. There are services which can be tapped into with Pickaway County Health Services to provide vaccine clinics and wellness care for families and seniors. Public transportation services for our Seniors at a reduced fee to assure they can obtain their necessary medical care and be able to obtain the necessities of life. This community center needs to be at a central location.
On short term basis work with the Commercial Point Men’s Club and support their mission which has always been for the wellbeing of Commercial Point. Municipal Building would be the current location for these clinics until the Village establishes their own Community Center or attracting another entity to the area such as YMCA. I feel that I would be this professional representative of the citizens to promote and attract such services in this area.
Monitoring growth (slowing it down to be more manageable) and assuring that proper infrastructure is in place. Residential growth is wonderful; however, comes with a price and you must have a proper and healthy balance of residential and commercial growth. Also making sure what commercial growth coming to the community benefits the community with additional income to the Village and jobs for our citizens. Not reducing the value of the homes in the area but enhancing our community.
Ryan Mitchem:
Mitchem, 39, is currently employed by the Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities as a service coordinator and has been a law enforcement officer for the Village of South Vienna for 15 years. He has a bachelors of art in Criminal Justice from Ohio Dominican University.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I moved to Commercial Point in 2017. I was looking for a small community where my family could grow. There seems to be a disconnect with citizens in this community and it is time to make them aware of how this change will affect us. Our community is growing at a rapid pace and we need to be prepared for this change. Keeping the community informed and listening to their concerns is key.
Creating a better relationship with our police department is something that needs to be done. Educating the citizens and asking them to be part of our council meetings so they can be heard is a way they can become more involved with the growth of our community. I would like to be the voice for the people that are not heard in our community.
What makes you feel like you’re the best candidate for the position?
I am a new face to the community and feel I can communicate effectively with the citizens of our community. I will listen to the people’s concerns and share ideas of what I learned from them. I come to this community with no self-interest or agenda. My vision is to help create a community that is safe for all its citizens, a place where citizens have a voice, and a place that we all can call home.
Articulate your thoughts on 3 issues you deem most important and why?
1) Safety in our community: Our community is separated in several different developments in the Village of Commercial Point. Walk paths or bike paths to the heart of our community can help create more accessibility for our citizens. The walk paths should lead from the homes to the schools, playgrounds, and businesses. We should focus on connecting our neighborhoods to the heart of Commercial Point.
2) Focusing on our Downtown: Our downtown needs to be centrally located, a place where our citizens can go for activities and have accessibility from their homes. Family activities should be the focus of this location. Discussions of what should be placed here should be addressed with the people. Some ideas were green space, a recreation center, splash pads, etc.
3) Not raising taxes on the current residents due to the new infrastructures and housing developments: The citizens of the Village Point do not want to be taxed for the new infrastructures or housing developments coming into our village. There are programs like the TIF, adding taxes on the builders to offset some of costs, using natural preserves, and grants available that should be researched by our local leaders. Continuously raising taxes will push people from wanting to move into our community or lead to pushing some of our citizens to leave Commercial Point.
Scott O’Neil
O’Neil, 38, has an associates degree in Criminal Justice from Columbus State Community College and has owned Burns Roofing since 2011.
What is your motivation for seeking office:
I love Commercial Point and its residents. I enjoy living here. My wife and I moved here in 2005 and have been happy since. I enjoy being part of the growth that is in Commercial Point. I envision good things happening here.
I’m seeking re-election to continue the good things I have been a part of in my past four years.
Why are you the best candidate for the position?
I feel I’m the best candidate for the position because I’m open minded with the issues and am able to make the hard decisions in Commercial Point. While I’ve been on council, Commercial Point has doubled in land size and we’re looking to gain some large corporations that will bring high paying jobs to our community.
Articulate your thoughts on three issues that you deem most important and why.
Commercial Point’s zoning code mandates that a certain percentage of ground developed must remain as green space. Commercial Point currently one small park. However, that park has no activities for the children.
We are currently working on a zoning change to allow a developer to build more homes in our area. That area has approximately six acres of green space, containing a one acre storm water retention pond. If that green space was owned by the homeowner’s association, only residents of that new development phase could use the green space (not the entire town).
I approached the developer to inquire about Commercial Point owning that land and the developer buying playground equipment, gazebo, and a walking path. They agreed to give the land to the village and to build the additions. The developer was not initially intending to build anything on the land. Another council member, Jason Thompson, spoke to the developer and asked them to make the pond able to be fished and stock it with fish. They agreed to that also.
Our visions being brought to the developer, will allow Commercial Point to have its first real park with playground equipment and a place for our youth to legally fish.
Additional Thoughts:
My wife, Shanna, and I, love living here. The people are friendly and the village really knows how to come together when needed.
I encourage you to cast your vote. Please vote for me for Commercial Point’s Village Council. But, most important, cast your vote. That is what makes Commercial Point, Pickaway County, Ohio, and our country great!