Dave Horning
Age: 69
Education: Cornell University, Ithaca New York. BA with double major in chemistry and economics
University of Chicago Booth School of Business, MBA with concentrations in accounting and finance
Occupation: Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA)
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
Six months ago, I had no intention of running for Mayor. But then word got out that Don McIlroy would not be seeking a fourth term. I joined a group of local Republicans who were brainstorming ideas for possible candidates. When they learned that I had graduated from Cornell University with a double-major in chemistry and economics, had earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and had business and management experience, the group suggested that I might be a good candidate.
At first, I protested, because I had only lived in Circleville a couple of years. The group said this was a good thing. The group said Circleville needs a breath of fresh air. The group also told me that the new president of Ohio Christian University was brought in from Kentucky with zero years prior living in Circleville. OCU just wanted the best person for the job.
I thought about it for two-three weeks. During a December City Council meeting, Mayor McIlroy said that “Growth is coming to Circleville. And it is coming whether we like it or not.” I have 45 years of experience in business development. I am motivated to bring economic growth to Circleville so that our granddaughters can find jobs and housing here in Circleville. I want our granddaughters to grow up and settle here. THAT is my motivation.
I am tired of hearing about students who graduate from Circleville High School and leave because there are no jobs and no entry-level housing for them here. I have the leadership, diplomacy, and the business acumen to find a solution for these problems. Therefore, on December 30th, I announced my candidacy. It would be my honor to serve the people of Circleville as your Mayor. I aspire to no higher office.
What administrative experience do you have and how do you think that will benefit the city if elected?
I have the business education and the management experience that will allow me to hit the ground running. I worked as a manager of a team at Ashland Chemical in the Logistics Department and in our family distribution business. This is valuable experience because you must motivate the people reporting to you to improve the team function. I will not micro-manage the managers that report to me.
During the campaign, I have talked to many Circleville voters, and I have asked them about areas for improvement. I have not heard anyone say they had a problem with our city employees. If elected Mayor, I will retain all of the current city employees in their current positions. I will push authority and accountability down the organization chart. I will give them the training and the tools they need to do their jobs. And with the Mayor becoming a member of the City Council, there will be excellent continuity and oversight if I am elected. Like I said, I will be able to hit the ground running.
I will not add any new salaried staff to my administration. I will add a Grant Writer working on a commission basis which means that person will get 1% of the money they bring to the City of Circleville. I will add an unpaid Director of Volunteer Activities.
We have so many organizations around town that need volunteers, such as the men’s homeless shelter, ArtsaRound, etc. They are all seeking volunteers, and I would like to focus the collection of these volunteers in the hands of one person.
On the other hand, my opponent stated on Saturday, January 28th at the City Council retreat that she wanted to add a Director of Communications, a salaried Grant Writer and a Parks Director. She then allowed as how one person might be assigned to be both the Parks Director and the Grant Writer on a 50-50 basis. I don’t think this is a good idea. I wouldn’t want my chiropractor to also do my taxes.
Finally, when I am in a management position, I seek out allies to help me. I will befriend the mayors of other cities our size and use them as free consultants anytime there is a problem that needs to be solved.
As an example, here is part of an e-mail I received about finding the right number for an annual budget to ensure ongoing solid road maintenance:
Dave,
Our pavement engineers in D6 suggested the following contacts as locals who they see proactively managing pavements.
Grove City: C. Fitzpatrick
Reynoldsburg: W. Dorman
Delaware: J. Owen
I also included a link for ODOT’s Pavement Condition Rating Manual.
Thanks,
Craig E. Landefeld, P.E., Administrator
ODOT Office of Pavement Engineering
In the last four years, what do you think is something the city should have done better?
In the past four years, I think the city should have done a better job of enforcing zoning and health code violations against landlord/owners of single-family homes (in all sections of the city) who are letting their property decline because they are collecting rent and spending almost nothing on maintenance. The result is property in decline. This is called “milking the property.” For too long, this has been the status quo. I understand that the city has recently hired a zoning inspector. Better late than never.
Have you heard about the landlord/owner who rented out a single-family home on South Court Street for $975 per month … and it was infested with bugs and mice?
This is the status quo. We need a breath of fresh air.
For too long, the status quo has been the norm in Circleville. Drive around the city and you’ll know what I’m talking about. Abandoned cars. Discarded appliances. Too much debris. Potholes in the streets. The Cliftona Theatre vacant. Homeless setting fires.
I have the vision, the drive, and the leadership to clean up the mess. I will bring back Rumpke’s Trash Week, where we can throw out anything and everything and it will be hauled away at no cost to the citizens.
If elected, I will gather all of the “stakeholders” … landlords, tenants, code enforcers, zoning inspectors, health directors, the city attorney, city council members, the municipal court judge, realtors, mortgage companies, home improvement companies, home inspection companies, etc.
The goal will be to develop an “enforcement procedure” to complement the city ordinances. This will be an objective standard that will allow all of the stakeholders to know whether they are or are not in compliance. Other cities have done this, and we can use their procedures as a starting point for our own.
There are landlord/owners like Bialy-Wampler, CGP Properties and others who already make a strong effort to be in compliance. These landlord/owners will have nothing to worry about. However, other landlord/owners might decide that this is the best time to cash out and re-invest their equity into other projects. This will mean that many single-family homes will come onto the market for sale and provide opportunities for those working in Circleville to own their own single-family home.
This is the type of “affordable housing” I want to bring to Circleville … People working in Circleville for a living are able to own their own home and have a fixed interest mortgage loan which will protect them from future inflation. I want to increase the percentage of single-family homes in Circleville that are owned by homeowners. Homeowners have a very strong tie to their community.
The landlord/owners might also find that holding single-family homes for rental is a poor hedge against the coming inflation. Single-family homes in the hands of tenants will not keep pace with inflation. Cashing out and reinvesting in real estate with a better chance to appreciate will be a win-win.
This “enforcement procedure” must and will comply with all federal, state and local laws, laws that are in effect to provide protection of the rights of all of the stakeholders, including the landlord/owners.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
(1) Downtown Revitalization
There are many grant opportunities to help revitalize our Historic Downtown Business District. If elected, I will work with our Downtown property owners to bring about this revitalization.
Here is a list:
• Ohio Pipeline Initiative - grants and technical assistance
• Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits
• U.S. Historic Preservation Tax Credits
• Heritage Ohio Revolving Loan Fund
• Ohio History Fund Grants
• Certified Local Government Grants
• City of Circleville Downtown Redevelopment Districts
• Main Street Facade Improvement Grant
• Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants Program
Downtown Circleville was once the Crown Jewel of Pickaway County. We can restore that luster.
(2) Economic Growth means bringing new jobs to Circleville. When a friend of mine wanted to expand his chocolate business, I wrote the business plan and he got the million-dollar loan. When I worked at Franklin University as an adjunct professor, I taught the class on how to write a business plan. If elected, I will write a business plan for any business, large or small, that wants to bring jobs to Circleville, and I will do it for free.
(3) Neighborhood Rejuvenation
Neighborhood rejuvenation will get its start when we bring new parks to Circleville. Here’s where we can start:
• Let’s bring a skateboard park to Corwin Park, now re-named Milton Emrine Park.
• Let’s purchase the Atwater School and build a Teen Center there.
• Let’s purchase the adjacent land and build a basketball court, tennis courts and pickle ball courts.
The rejuvenating effect on the surrounding neighborhoods will be exciting to watch.
In 2024, The State of Ohio will be handing out money from its Capital Improvements Budget, and I say, “Let’s get our fair share.” We can get 70% - 80% of the cost of these projects paid for from this budget.
The most common refrain I hear from the voters is, “we need something for our kids to do.” The new Inspiration Station at the library will be great for elementary and early middle schoolers. We need new parks for our older children.
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
We are living in an amazing time in Circleville’s history. We’re seeing the beginning of massive growth in Central Ohio that will without question impact Circleville. The Rankin properties that have been frozen in place for 5 years are now ready for redevelopment. The COVID pandemic is over.
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the Circleville Herald ran a story about two grants awarded to the City of Circleville, one for the 22/23/Island Road interchange, and the other a SAFER grant to fund new firefighters also cross-trained in EMT. If elected, I want to continue the grant-writing momentum started by the current administration. The US Federal Government is spending money from its $1.7 Trillion budget. The State of Ohio has money available from ODOT, the Ohio Department of Development and its 2024 Capital Improvements Budget. Let’s get our fair share! If elected, the City of Circleville will be a grant writing machine.
Our City Schools under new leadership are evaluating and proposing plans for improvement and excellence. We have new water treatment facilities. We have the Montrose Strategic Plan to follow. We have plans for new parks that will bring neighborhood rejuvenation. Inspiration Station at the library will be opening soon.
If we work together, what we see in four years will surprise us all. In 2014, Circleville was a finalist in the “Best Little City in America” competition. The Rankin properties and COVID were a hardship. Mayor Don McIlroy has started us on the road back. I commit to you that I will personally do my very best to lead, support, and carry through to completion what has been started and what I have discussed above. Someday soon, I believe we will win that prize.
Do you have any additional comments or messages to relay to the public?
I also worked for Ashland Chemical as a manager in the Logistics Department where I was responsible for hazmat compliance for our fleet of trucks and railcars. I understand the Title 49 regulations, and, with my knowledge of chemistry, I know how to communicate the risks associated with any type of chemical spill. We pray this never happens and that this knowledge is never needed.
After the East Palestine disaster, I tried to find out more information about rail safety. I called the Association of American Railroads and asked them to call me. I received a call back from the Manager of Community and Government Relations for CSX. I learned that the NS and CSX railroads are now in the process of creating their “Density Report” for 2022.
This details the types of chemicals and the number of railcars of each type of chemical traveling through Circleville. This report is given to Gary Cameron, Manager of Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency. The info is then used to make sure that every Fire/EMT service in Pickaway County has the training and the equipment to handle a spill of any type of chemical. I trust that this is happening or has already happened.
One thing I learned from CSX is that we can install remote cameras to watch the rail crossings so that our Fire/EMT personnel at the North Court station can know if there is a train on the tracks before they leave the firehouse on a run.