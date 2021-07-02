Allison Russo, 44, has a Bachelor's Degree in microbiology, a Master's Degree in public health epidemiology and a Doctoral Degree in health policy. She is currently an Ohio State Representative and Public Health Professional.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
The American dream is moving further and further away for most Ohioans. So much of what stands in the way of people getting ahead are politicians who place the needs of workers, families and small businesses behind corporate special interests and partisan politics. I promise to be a tireless advocate for all Ohioans and fight for the priorities of working families.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
Ohio’s 15th Congressional District is large and every community’s needs are different, but the overwhelming majority of people agree that we all want our kids and grandkids to have the opportunities they’ll need to put down roots and raise a family of their own right here in Ohio. To achieve that we need: good jobs with fair wages, investments in broadband access and infrastructure and strong schools and job training.
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
To be an independent lawmaker who is willing to reach across the aisle and work with both parties to deliver job opportunities and critical investments in infrastructure for my constituents.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
Because of my husband’s military service, we have been blessed to live and work in diverse settings, but my husband and I are raising our three kids here in the 15th District because this is home. Like most people, we have friends and neighbors who don’t always agree on every issue, but we all want the opportunity to earn a decent living and care for our families.
During my time at the statehouse, I’ve always kept my constituents front-and-center, never backing away from tough issues and conversations. I’m running for Congress to do the work necessary to find consensus and advance the needs of working families in this community.