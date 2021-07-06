Know your candidates Democrat
Primary for OH-15: Greg Betts
Betts, 53, is recently retired as U.S. Army Colonel after 30 years.
He has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Ohio State University
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
Like many of my fellow citizens, I’m very frustrated and even angry about the lack of action and empathy in Congress. I firmly believe that our government’s sole purpose for existing is to act on behalf of — and in the best interest of — the people of this nation. Congressional members, therefore, have a responsibility to
fulfill this purpose.
As I see it, a small group of intransigent Congressional members will stop at nothing to prevent Congress from fulfilling its purpose. As a 30-year combat veteran, and someone who was actually part of the government for three decades, I spent each day of my service with the aforementioned purpose in mind: i.e., what can I do today to serve the interests of my nation, the Constitution I swore to defend with my life, and — most important — the people of the United States; who comprise not only our nation, but our government.
Over 30 years ago, I answered a call to duty, to serve this nation as a member of the U.S. Armed Forces. My military service is now over, but my service to the people of this state and nation is not yet complete. In fact, I believe that a U.S. citizen’s service is never complete. I am seeking this office because I believe, with every fiber of my being, that I am answering another call to duty: to serve the people of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District and to take action that benefits them, this state and the nation.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
Although there are many actions that I plan to take on behalf of the people of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, the three issues that I deem most important are: voting rights; economic equity and a fighting chance for all Americans; and saving our planet by repairing, rebuilding and transforming American infrastructure.
• Voting Rights: President Lyndon B. Johnson may have said it best in his address to Congress, about the law that would ultimately become the 1965 Voting Rights Act. He said, “In our system, the first and most vital of our rights is the right vote … It is from the exercise of this right that all our other rights flow.”
I subscribe wholeheartedly to this idea. Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of any democracy. Without them, democracy doesn’t exist. The barrage of voter restriction laws being proposed and passed in state houses across the country is an existential threat to our democracy. I vow to fight for the passage of the “For the People Act” and the “John Lewis Voting Rights Act” and that I will relentlessly defend every American’s sacred right to vote; because, as LBJ said in the aforementioned address to Congress, if that right is not guaranteed, all of our other rights are in grave danger.
Protecting and defending everyone’s right to vote, ensures that all Americans have equal protection under the law, regardless of race, sex, color, national origin, age, sexual orientation or gender identity. When elections are fair, and every willing voter casts a ballot (that is counted), America wins!
• Economic Equity and a fighting chance for all Americans: Every American deserves a fighting chance to achieve the financial stability and the American Dream. We need to raise the minimum wage to $15/hour, ensure affordable healthcare and education for all and we need to enact tax reform that shifts the tax burden back to corporations
and billionaires (who use America’s infrastructure and workers to gain and maintain wealth), so that working-class Americans — who kept us afloat during the pandemic — have a fighting chance to achieve financial stability and better lives for them and their loved ones.
We need to diminish the unchecked power and influence of corporations and unlimited and dark money in politics. We must restore the strength of unions and workers’ rights to collectively bargain. Without this, individual workers do not stand a fighting chance against the virtually unlimited resources that corporations and the billionaires, who own them, can bring to bear.
• Saving our planet by repairing, rebuilding and transforming American infrastructure: We must take urgent and drastic steps to rapidly reduce green-house gas emissions by transitioning with all deliberate speed to green energy solutions. Just like FDR did, during the Great Depression and WWII, and President Eisenhower did in the 1950’s, when he drove the construction of the interstate highway system, we need to rebuild America and, in the process, put Americans to work, in good-paying union jobs.
The majority of that infrastructure msut involve a shift to clean energy, if we want our grandchildren to have a planet that is even livable. In addition to eliminating our addiction to fossil fuels and transitioning as much of that infrastructure, as possible, to be used for producing clean energy, we must repair and rebuild our roads, bridges, rail lines, airports and seaports (which are the bloodstream of our economy).
We must replace all lead pipes in America, so every American has unfettered access to clean, safe water. Finally, we must demand affordable broadband for all corners of Ohio and America, and public-funded care services, since both are required for Americans to do their jobs effectively: i.e., broadband and care services are part of our critical infrastructure! These transformational changes are required for America to move forward into the 21st Century and beyond; moreover, enacting these changes will not only drastically reduce the pernicious effects of climate change, but they will also create good-paying jobs, lift people out of poverty and grow the middle class. When Americans have good-paying jobs, and are not living paycheck to paycheck, they spend. When American workers spend, the economy thrives!
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
I will work with my constituents and local, county and state officials to determine their top priorities and needs. I will then use the recently reinstated earmark process, in Congress, to drive federal funding to the areas of the 15th District that need them most. As a senior Army leader, with expertise in both military logistics and human resources management, and a former Brigade Commander, who commanded troops in the Middle East, I have vast experience in distributing limited resources to where they are needed most — in order to accomplish the mission.
My mission for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, during the remainder of the term, is to bring relief to all citizens of the district; however, with just a year left, my focus will be to drive the limited resources to where they are needed most. Of course, while doing this, I will work relentlessly to protect every citizen’s right to vote and to have easy access to the ballot; implement laws and policies that give my fellow citizens a fighting chance to achieve economic equity, financial stability and a fighting chance to achieve the American dream; and to bring good-paying union jobs back to the 15th District, in the arenas of high-tech manufacturing and transformational (clean-energy) infrastructure, which will go a long way to saving our environment in the process.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
I have been a military leader, a public servant and part of the government for the last 30 years. Both as a Brigade Commander, who commanded troops in combat, and as a senior staff officer to Army and Air Force General Officers, I have spent decades making incredibly difficult decisions and leading groups of people to achieve mission-critical objections. During that time, I have performed one of the most important functions of government: i.e., distributing very limited resources to where those resources are needed most.
This is one of the most important responsibilities of Congress; and I assure you that I am ready to hit the ground running and will require no train-up in the performance of that function. Additionally, during the last decade of my 30 years of military service, much of my time was spent in the arena of policy making.
That policy making required an immense amount of research of Department of Defense, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and National Guard regulations; moreover, it required in-depth research of both federal and state law. Additionally, the process of writing these very complex policies required significant coordination with other military agencies, as well as other non-military agencies. Bottom line: This experience gave me the skills required to be seasoned policy maker, which are readily transferrable to those required to be a law maker.
Each of the policies I wrote, signed, implemented and oversaw can be traced directly back to either a federal or state law and ultimately to the U.S. Constitution. I am certain, therefore, that I have the requisite skills, understanding and experience to be an effective legislator, from the very beginning of my term. I humbly ask for the honor of representing and — more important — serving you in the U.S. Congress.
I ask for your vote on Aug. 3, 2021. For additional details on me and my priorities, please visit www.BettsCongress.com or follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.