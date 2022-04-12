CIRCLEVILLE — Two Democrat candidates are vying for the Democratic Party’s nomination for Ohio governor.
The candidates are John Cranley and Nan Waley. Voters can choose one of the two candidates who will then run against the Republican nominee who will be chosen by Republican voters in the primary. Those candidates are Joe Blystone, Mike Dewine, Ron Hood and Jim Renacci.
The Primary Election is being held on May 3. The registration deadline for the Primary was April 4. Early voting is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., now through April 22. The following week, April 25 through April 29, it moves from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 30, 1 to 5 p.m. on May 1, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 2. Polls are open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Anyone with questions can contact the Pickaway County Board of Elections at 740-474-1100, or at the office, 141 West Main Street, Suite 800, Circleville,
The Herald sent a candidate questionnaire to both candidates; their responses are below and have only been edited for style.
The Republican Candidates will appear in the April 14 Edition of the Circleville Herald.