Jane Timken
Age: 55
Education: Jane Timken is a graduate of Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati. She graduated from Harvard College, where she played for the Radcliffe Rugby Football Club, and received her J.D. from The American University, Washington College of Law.
Occupation:
Jane Timken was the former Chair of the Ohio Republican Party from 2017 to 2021, until she stepped down to run for the U.S. Senate. Prior to that, Timken served as the vice chair of the Stark County Republican Party and had a successful legal career, practicing law in Stark County and serving as a magistrate and law clerk.
Jane Timken has also been active in a number of civic and charitable organizations, including serving as Director of CommQuest, which provides substance abuse treatment, mental health counseling, adoption services, a homeless shelter, and a Samaritan’s Food Table, and as a board member of ArtsinStark. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, serving on the Archangel Fund, and served nine years as a trustee of Kent State University where she was chairman of the Board of Trustees.
Timken counts being a mom to her two kids as the most important job she has had.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
As most parents know, when something threatens your children, you fight – and I believe Democrats' policies are threatening the future of this country. I'm a mom on a mission ready to fight for the America First agenda of American jobs, stronger borders, and parents' rights in education so our children's future is protected.
I’m also not the kind of person who can sit on the sidelines. When I see a problem, I solve it. In 2016, when the Kasich-controlled Ohio Republican Party turned its back on President Trump and Republican values, I stepped up and ran for party chair as a conservative disrupter to fix their mess. With President Trump’s endorsement, I won, cleaned house, unified the party, and worked to advance conservative policies at every level. We won big in 2018 and 2020 and I proudly helped deliver Ohio for President Trump by over 8.5 points!
I once again can’t sit on the sidelines. If you’re like me, you’re disgusted as you watch what Joe Biden and the Democrats have done to weaken America. They’ve caused inflation, gas prices have nearly doubled, our southern border is a disaster, and enemies like China and Russia are taking advantage of Biden’s weakness. We need a leader to fight back, and that’s who I am. Ohio needs someone to secure the border, take on inflation, bring American manufacturing jobs home from China, and give power to parents instead of the government.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
1) Stronger borders: Securing our southern border and stopping the flood of illegal immigrants is a matter of national security. In the Senate, I will fight to finish President Trump’s wall, stop the flow of illegal drugs and gangs into Ohio, and ban illegal immigrants from voting in our elections or receiving taxpayer funded welfare checks.
2) American jobs: Joe Biden’s economic policies are forcing us to pay more for everything, from gas to groceries to diapers. In the Senate, I will revive our economy by putting a stop to Joe Biden’s job-killing regulations and runaway inflation, voting to lower taxes for families and small businesses, and opposing any COVID mandates that hurt employers and workers. I’ll also work to restart American energy production so Ohioans aren’t paying $4/gallon at the gas pump.
3) Parents’ rights: We need an education disruption in this country. I will stop Biden’s Department of Education from pushing revisionist history by defunding Critical Race Theory and instead, funding programs like STEM, tech credits, and more that prepare Ohio’s future workforce. China is laughing all the way to the bank as our schools focus more on gender and racial equity than training the next generation of engineers, tradesman, teachers and manufacturers. I will also empower parents by passing a Parents' Bill of Rights that increases transparency and school choice. Schools should work for students – not the teachers unions!
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
In addition to securing the border, bringing back American jobs, and restoring education excellence, I will be an unwavering supporter of the America First agenda and a defender of our God-given rights to freedom of speech, freedom of religion, the 2nd Amendment, and the sanctity of life. I believe we live in the greatest country on the face of the Earth, but we need leaders who aren’t afraid to stand up and protect that greatness. I will work to ensure our country’s best days are ahead of us.
I have also pledged to serve only two terms in the Senate. Too often, Ohioans are left behind by career politicians in Washington, D.C who lose focus of why they were elected – to serve the people of Ohio. I support term limits and won’t ever lose sight of the people who elected me.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
There are many choices in this U.S. Senate race, but I am the only true America First candidate in the race with the tenacity to stop the disastrous Biden agenda in its tracks. President Trump endorsed me to become Chair of the Ohio Republican Party and I have fought for America First policies at every level over the past five years, from the school board to the White House. I’m fighting for them again, not just because I am running for office like some of my opponents, but because it’s what I believe in and it’s what worked for Ohio. I’ve put 200,000 miles on my car talking to Ohio families, businesses and communities, and I’m in this fight to bring commonsense, conservative leadership back to Washington.
This race isn’t about me – it’s about the people of Ohio. There are many candidates in this race who wake up every day hoping to get “canceled” on social media or make headlines by saying something outrageous – but that’s not me. I’m the work horse, not the show horse, and I’m going to Washington to fight for the America First agenda, get things done for Ohioans, stop the Democrat slide to socialism, and ensure the American Dream is available for the next generation.
I’m also incredibly honored to have the support of so many strong, conservative leaders. Senator Rob Portman has endorsed me to take his seat, joining over 180 Ohio conservative officials, former Trump Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, and many more.
I will loudly and proudly stand up for Ohioans because I love this state and I love this country. I would be honored if you join me. You can learn more at JaneTimkenForOhio.com.