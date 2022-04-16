JD Vance
Age: 37
Education: The Ohio State University; Yale Law School
Occupation: Co-Founder of Narya
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
The elites of our government and multinational conglomerates have plundered our nation. They have shipped our jobs overseas and opened our borders, flooding dangerous drugs into our communities. I witnessed firsthand my community of Middletown ransacked by the onslaught of drugs and opioids. Growing up our family faced poverty, joblessness, and drug addiction. In the most basic terms, our country is becoming poorer, less safe and less free. But when we dare complain about the conditions of our own country, we are called racist and stupid by that same ruling class. That’s why I’m running for U.S. Senate. Ohioans need someone to stand up for them in Washington.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
My first priority is to stop the crisis at our southern Border. We have three times the amount of fentanyl coming across our border now under Biden than we did under President Trump. This poison is killing our families, creating a generation of children without parents to raise them. My second priority is to take on China. Our leaders made a conscious decision to ship our manufacturing base overseas, so that we could buy cheap garbage to save a buck. Thirdly, but just as important as the other two, I will protect the sanctity of life. No longer can you raise a family on a single wage. Our entire society looks down upon traditional families and feeds the throw-away culture that dismisses children and rewards abortion. It is time to reward marriage and families. It is time to end abortion once and for all. I am 100% pro-life and will always protect the unborn and our most vulnerable and fight for pro-family policies.
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
When elected to the Senate, I will introduce legislation that will do three things: declare drug cartels terrorist organizations, ban illegal immigrants from accessing welfare benefits, and double the number of patrol agents at the southern border and cut off funding for cities, like New York, that allow non-citizens to vote.
Regarding China, we need to reward companies that bring back manufacturing from China and other countries with tax cuts, and impose tariffs and other financial penalties on companies that continue to ship jobs overseas.
America allows some of the most barbaric abortion laws in the country. Only seven countries in the world allow abortion after 20 weeks. This puts us in the same company as communist China, Vietnam, and North Korea. When elected to the U.S. Senate, I will fight to end abortion in America. More fundamentally, I worry that we have created a culture in this country where children are viewed as a burden and not as a blessing to be cherished. It should be easier to raise a child in this country. We need to incentivize marriage with our tax code so that it stops penalizing people for getting married and starting a family.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
Since January I have held over 50 town halls with voters with more to come. I am the only candidate who is connecting with voters in town hall style formats, which allows the voters to ask me real questions and me to respond genuinely and authentically. My way of connecting with Ohio voters harkens back to the overarching message of my entire campaign: that I will represent the interests of real people with the aim to address real problems. I will never put the interests of special groups and corporate moguls ahead of those of normal Americans. Together we can take down the Big Tech oligarchs, secure our southern border, bring back manufacturing jobs and protect life and family and overall make the lives better for everyday people.
You need to have a good heart for the people of Ohio, courage, and a willingness to focus on our long-term problems. I’ve got all of those, and I hope people will trust me with their support.