Jim Renacci
Age: 63
Education: B.A. Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Occupation: CPA and self-made businessman.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
After growing up on the brink of poverty, I moved to Ohio four decades ago with literally $250 and dreams of starting a new life. At the time, Ohio was a land of opportunity and it afforded me the opportunity to build a business, start a family and serve my community. Yet today, while all Ohioans deserve access to the opportunities that once defined our state – those opportunities have been declining for years, and rapidly so under the failed leadership of Mike DeWine.
During the last four years, Governor DeWine delivered a record defined by shutdowns and government mandates that have devastated families, businesses and children alike – along with unprecedented public corruption, record-setting crime rates and appalling government overreach into our lives. For a state already dealing with declining opportunity, DeWine’s recklessness was the final straw. I couldn't watch my beloved Ohio sink any deeper in the ranks of thriving American states. I’m running for Governor to effectively and swiftly turn our state into the powerhouse it once was.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
In the Republican Primary for Governor, the differences between Mike DeWine and me are crystal clear. As Governor, I’ll have many priorities, but these are among the very top.
I’ll reform DeWine’s burdensome tax and regulatory code to not only stop the mass exodus of people and businesses from our state, but also to make Ohio one of the most economically attractive states in America to start a business, grow a company, and raise a family. I’ll permanently end the shutdowns and mask mandates that have crippled our economy and delivered long-term damage to childhood education across our state. And unlike Mike DeWine, I’ll ensure that law enforcement has everything they need to keep our communities safe for all Ohioans, and I’ll ban Critical Race Theory while empowering parents to take back control of their children’s education.
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
As I’ve previously stated, my top goals as Governor will be to:
(1) Effectively foster growth in our economy
(2) End the assault on our fundamental freedoms to work or operate a business
(3) Protect the sanctity of life
(4) Empower parents in the education of their children while banning attempts to indoctrinate our children with hateful and bigoted fallacies like Critical Race Theory.
Ohioans deserve to live, work, learn and thrive without a permission slip from their government. Ohioans deserve a state governed with policies that attract and keep businesses, and allow families to stay and invest here. As Governor, that is my plan and that’s what I’ll deliver.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
Ohio is on the brink of becoming a blue state. If you are a conservative Republican voter, you know that I am the only candidate who will protect your constitutional rights. A vote for anyone but Renacci is a vote for more of DeWine's failed policies and degradation of your constitutional rights, and likely come November, a state officially run by Democrats.
I know I can beat the Democrats in November, but first Joe Knopp and I need to be on the ballot as your choice for the Republican candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor.