Newby, 32, a Westfall High School graduate, has a B.A. in political science and sociology, an M.A. in Political Science from Ohio University and a J.D. from Capital University Law School. He currently works as an attorney.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
For far too long I have watched the people I have lived and worked with left behind. The economy is no longer working for them. Drugs are running rampant through our communities. College students are putting off their life goals because their dream of a college education led to crippling student loan debt. Farmers are getting hurt from climate change and terrible foreign policy. The people of the OH-15 need someone who is from them and understands their plights. I am that candidate. I grew up in the district, I attended high school in the district, I went to college in the district, I lived in the district while going to law school, and now I am building a life in the district. I ran for office, because this district deserves someone who understands and cares for the people of this district and I am that person.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
My top legislative priority is to bring true hometown representation to Washington. Representative Stivers isn’t one of us. When he was first elected, 10 out of the 12 counties currently in this district, were not part of this district. He doesn’t understand the small towns of Pickaway County. I grew up and graduated from Westfall High School. I understand what these hometowns need and that’s a representative focused on main street instead of partisanship.
My second priority is access to affordable broadband internet. High-speed internet is integral to the education and enterprise of our fellow Ohioans. Districtwide, fewer than 75 percent of our residents have access; in some areas, its closer to 40 percent. This unfairly excludes large swathes of our communities from participating in a digital marketplace that many people in the larger cities take for granted. COVID-19, work closures, and online schooling has shown us that our internet infrastructure needs some serious work.
My third priority is to promote uniting the people of this District. Its a big District with many different points of view. We need somebody, not only for District 15 but for this country, someone to plow through the reflexive demagoguery and timidity that has rusted the gears of functioning government. We need a leader that will advocate for the expansion of our small businesses instead of the boarded up windows that have become too present in our small towns. Ask people who know me, I look past party and see the person. My goal is not to be partisan but to rebuild build these small towns that I grew up enjoying.
If elected what are your goals for your term?
This campaign is built on a hometown message. A message that is built for this district. This message reflects our goals for Congress. It has three points: rebuilding our hometowns, supporting our hometown heroes, and fighting for our hometown families.
First, to rebuild our hometowns we must expand access to affordable broadband internet, make road and bridge repairs a priority, and we must tackle the drug epidemic. Second, we need to support our Hometown Heroes. My goals include: the U.S. no longer having homeless or jobless Veterans, better access to VA benefits, and better first responder pay and gear. Third, I will fight for our hometown families by advocating for paid family leave and child care, promote the end to wage inequality, and we must improve services for aging Americans.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
Please take the time to learn more about my campaign at www.joelnewby.com.