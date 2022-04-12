John Cranley
Age: 48
Education: Xavier High School; John Carroll University, BA; Harvard Law School, JD; Harvard Divinity School, Master in Theological Studies, 2000
Occupation: Former mayor of Cincinnati
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I’m running because Ohio needs a comeback and a ticket that’s up to the task. This primary is about what Democrat is best positioned to beat Mike DeWine and deliver that comeback this state desperately needs. When it comes to economic growth, my record as mayor of Cincinnati is better than Mike DeWine’s. And my policy agenda is more substantive and forward-looking than his. My lieutenant governor running mate Sen. Teresa Fedor and I are the best chance we have to win in November and bring back our state.
After I graduated from divinity school and law school, I co-founded the Ohio Innocence Project, which has cleared and freed 34 wrongfully convicted people — many of whom spent decades in prison for crimes they did not commit. I have visited many of the prisons in Ohio and know firsthand what happens when the system chews up and spits out people who’ve been left out. I carry that sense of social justice with me every day as an elected official and candidate.
As mayor of Cincinnati, I led a major comeback, with more jobs, higher wages, lower poverty, and population growth for the first time in sixty years. In 2021, the Milken Institute ranked Cincinnati as the best performing city in Ohio, a ranking that evaluates job and wage growth, housing affordability, and GDP.
Now, I am running for governor with my LG candidate, Sen. Fedor, to turn around Ohio. In addition to being one of the longest serving women in the Ohio legislature, she is a veteran and classroom teacher who has always fought for people too often left out of the conversation — from standing up for women’s reproductive rights to taking on human trafficking. Teresa is a tremendous partner and will help us implement our agenda to bring back the state.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
1) Jobs: At the heart of the campaign is a bold, transformative jobs plan for the state. Our ticket has a detailed plan to create 120,000 jobs that will pay at least $60,000 annually in our first four years. That money will help pay for infrastructure improvements such as universal, high-speed broadband so that every region of our state, urban and rural, has access to the 21st economy. Furthermore, it will fund the creation of advanced manufacturing, clean energy projects like the solar farm we built for Cincinnati, and invest in clean water.
2) Marijuana: Legalize and tax adult-use marijuana, to help pay for the jobs I outlined.
3) Inflation: I will temporarily suspend the gas tax to help families who need a break at a time when costs are soaring. I will also put money in the pockets of middle-class Ohio families via an Alaska-style energy dividend paid for by energy profits.
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
As I outlined above, I have a track record of success in implementing big changes in my own city and a forward-looking agenda to turn around the state. I will work day and night to pass that agenda and if I don’t get it done in my first term: I won’t run again.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
When my Lrunning mate Sen. Fedor and I travel the state, we constantly hear from folks that feel like the future is behind us. And I tell them that my city was like yours: it was in decline and now it’s growing again. I believe that if Democrats are going to win, we have to nominate a team that can meaningfully say that we can improve your community and put forward a bold policy agenda to turn around Ohio. Teresa and I are that team who will win in November and bring Ohio back.