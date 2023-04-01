Know Your Candidates: Katie Logan Hedges Katie Logan Hedges Age: 37 Education: Graduate from Otterbein University Occupation: COO of FORJAK Industrial I run a $20M company which has been fortunate enough to move back to Circleville in 2018. We employ over 90 people, many of whom are from Circleville and Pickaway County. Describe what is motivating you to seek office: If elected, this will be my fourth term serving the citizens of Circleville in this capacity. I have believed in service to others from a young age. As Mohammad Ali said, “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.” Living in a small community, I want to make it a great place to live, shop, eat, build and grow a business and most importantly, to raise my daughter. To have an opinion about “how it should be done” means doing the work toward change and being a part of the solution. Serving as a council person allows me to do that. My leadership experience, business experience and countless civic roles have helped me be successful in the role. What is your biggest lesson learned from your previous experience on City Council? I’ve learned so much from my time on council, but perhaps the biggest lesson has been that doing what is right for the majority, isn’t always popular. Too often I’ve seen people, including some of my fellow council people, shrink to the people who yell the loudest. It is tough to go against the grain and it’s hard to vote against what your neighbor feels is right or what your fellow church member, who you’ll see next Sunday, feels is right. When the rubber meets the road, I’ve learned that the best I can do is put in the work to research and educate myself, surround myself with people who are more educated in regard to the topic at hand, talk to constituents and be guided by making the biggest positive impact for the largest number of people and stay true to that — even when it is hard — and even when people are not watching. In the last two years what do you think is something the city should have done differently or better? Historically, we have struggled to adequately push out communication to the public. While council meetings, committee meetings and public hearings are all advertised in The Circleville Herald, this meets only the legal requirement per the ORC. As technology has evolved and citizens have changed their habits, we have fallen short at times with keeping communication at the forefront. We need to do better than simply posting meeting times and dates. In the last two years we have been able to make impactful changes in areas that have long been neglected. Two prime examples of these were the extensive zoning code update and most recently the Strategic Plan for our city. While both of these topics had multiple opportunities for public input in the form of public meetings, most meetings had little to no turnout. I choose to believe that it isn’t a lack of interest from the public, but rather a lack of awareness. Collaboration is truly the only way we will continue to move initiatives forward and make meaningful change in our community. It will continue to help build relationships and connections that draw on the experiences of the citizens in which we serve. The city does have a website ( https://circlevilleoh.gov/) with pertinent information, but we must continue to reach the entire demographic of our city outside of just Facebook pages and websites. Council has discussed the potential of enhancing the Council Clerk position and perhaps by this option or by combining efforts in another city role, as to not increase overhead, we can include communication responsibilities within a current role that works in tandem with CGTV5, the local news outlets, schools, and other civic groups and community outlets to make the public more aware, and thus increase involvement, as to ensure the decisions we make are inline with what the majority of the public feels is needed in our community. Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election: People, progress and prosperity and honestly, all of those are derived from opportunities of economic growth and change. One of the drivers in hiring an outside consultant firm and developing focus groups to redo our outdated Strategic Plan for the City was to ensure that as economic growth and change, specifically from the northern part of the county where industrial growth has boomed, works its way south, Circleville has the opportunity to capitalize on what benefits the city. We must position ourselves so that we’re ready to accept the growth and change that makes sense for us while we build necessary infrastructure and also ensure we treasure what makes small communities unique. We need to support our downtown — we need to welcome new business while supporting our current businesses. Since 2018, Pickaway County has experienced over 43% wage growth and over 1300 new jobs. The City of Circleville’s population has grown just under 6%, which is almost 3 times the statewide average. Change is coming — we need to make intentional decisions to frame the change to our benefit. We need to proactively address our schools, safety services, housing and workforce development to set the stage for our success. We need to evaluate, maintain and improve where necessary, the quality of life benefits in our community — our parks, our trails, our child and teen opportunities. Sometimes the “answers” to these challenges come from outside of the City administration and when that happens, we need to make sure we support the groups and efforts who are making those changes a reality. Finally, we need to generate more income to the city but not by increasing the income tax from what it already is but by ensuring that everyone who lives in the community and receives the same benefits pays the same amount toward those services as other citizens. Finally, we need to proactively seek grants to offset costs for citizens and lessen the burden to taxpayers. The Circleville Fire Department, under the direction of Chief Brian Thompson, has done a fantastic job securing over $3M in grant funding. This money has allowed the department to replace equipment, a fire engine, an exhaust system, the ladder truck, and staff 6 full-time firefighters. There IS grant money out there — we just need to find it. If elected, what are your goals for your term? It’s vital to consider the city much like you would consider a business. In order to improve quality of life and obtain the constituent’s desires and maintain the level of services constituents deserve, the city has to be on solid financial footing. Working with the administration to improve the city’s financial stability is the gateway to moving forward with progress in other facets of our community. There is no greater issue than focusing on stabilizing the financial condition of the city. This will not happen overnight and it will not happen without the collaborative effort and buy-in of not only the city administration but also the citizens of Circleville. This remains my primary goal for my next term. Additionally, I’d like to see the City focus on continuing and finishing the efforts we have made toward improving the condition of city parks, especially Ted Lewis, and the property adjacent to Barthelmas Park that the city purchased. We must focus our energies, resources and grant opportunities in completing projects we have started before beginning new ones. I would like to finalize a solution to the grade separation issue that causes excessive delays due to trains and can jeopardize safety service access.This will be a massive financial undertaking but we must remain vigilant in seeking opportunities to help defray some of these costs for this much needed endeavor. Promoting new business and supporting existing business, especially in our downtown, also remains an important focus of my re-election efforts. Downtown is the heart of our community. Continued work on ideas and efforts such as the Revitalization District and supporting efforts like Uptown Circleville encourage growth and improved pride and convenience to our citizens. Do you have any additional comments or messages to relate to the public? It has been my sincere honor to serve the City of Circleville for the last 6 years. Be it my time with Haven House, Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority, Pickaway Competitiveness Network, Pickaway County Welcome Center, Pickaway County Fellows Program, Child Conservation League or my family’s role in the Inspiration Station, a project of the Pickaway County Community Foundation, I have strived to contribute back to the community that helped build me into who I am today. I am not afraid to make tough decisions and go against the current if I believe it is in the best interest of the city. I ask for your support on May 2, but even if I do not have your vote, I beg you to participate in the process. Be part of the decisions – lend your time, treasures and talents, or some combination of them, to make what you want in our city a reality. Don’t be afraid to stick your neck out there for change. Shout for progress and change, do not just complain. Join the effort. We have made progress over the past six years and have worked to make our community better, but we have much left to do.
