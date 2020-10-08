Wilkin, 39, graduated cum laude from Xavier University with a degree in accounting. She graduated in the Top 10 percent of her class at Ohio Northern University Law School.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
Judge Wilkin knows how important it is to keep a conservative voice on the 4th District Court of Appeals. She believes in our Constitution and will always protect your First and Second Amendment Rights. Judge Wilkin will not legislate from the bench but will apply the law as written. Judge Wilkin wants to protect the future for, not only her two little girls, but for all the young men and women in the 4th District.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
Qualified: Judge Wilkin was appointed to the 4th District Court of Appeals by Gov. Mike DeWine on July 24, 2020. Since her appointment, she has written four appellate decisions and she has heard oral arguments. Prior to her appointment, Judge Wilkin was a partner with Peelle Law Offices Co., LPA, where she worked for the last 14 years engaging in the general practice of law. She served as an adjunct professor at Southern State Community College and held a judicial externship in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. She is also a graduate of the Jo Ann Davidson Leadership Institute, an esteemed leadership development program.
Remain Objective: Judge Wilkin understands the critical need for access to our judicial system and the right to appeal decisions to a higher level, when further review is necessary. She brings a unique perspective and familiarity with concerns of local communities, as she practiced across 15 county courts throughout the southern half of the state of Ohio. With a passion for equal justice and a special interest in civil litigation, she can remain objective with each case presented. Judge Wilkin has demonstrated the ability to apply the law with regard to the facts presented.
Conservative Judge: Judge Wilkin is a conservative judge. She promises to continue to apply the law as written. She will not legislate from the bench. Judge Wilkin believes in our Constitution and will ensure your First and Second Amendment Rights are always protected.
If elected what are your goals for your term?
Judge Wilkin will continue to allow the Constitution to remain the law of the land. She believes in the separation of powers. Judge Wilkin will continue to be will remain objective to each case presented before her on the Fourth District Court of Appeals.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
Thus far, it has been an honor to serve the great people of the Fourth District. I humbly ask for your vote to continue to act justly and protect Ohioans.