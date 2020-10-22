Johnson, 60, completed the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Apprenticeship Training Program with honors in 1984. Since 2009, he’s been the Business Manager of the Tri-State Building Trades Council, an elected position which he is serving is third and final term. He is a member of the Republican Party.
Johnson described his position as “an advocate for more than 20,000 construction workers. I regularly meet with a multitude of people such as corporate CEOs; Corporate Site Developers; Industrial Plant Managers; Medical Facilities; Universities and a multitude of contractors often assisting them to grow their market share. I also manage a separate sister organization, the Tri-State LEAD Program. This entity provides on-site random drug testing services and a broad array of OSHA safety training classes. Last year alone, we performed more than 8,800 drug screenings within our three-state region.”
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
In an era where common sense, honesty and integrity are rare in Ohio politics, I feel that I have these qualities along with a calling to run for State Representative. I will emulate the virtues of my predecessor Gary Scherer. I strongly believe that I represent the values of southern Ohio, like many of you, I know the value of hard work and determination. During the last 18 months I have worked extremely hard promoting my candidacy and what I have to offer the people of our district. Unlike my opponent, I refuse to use low road tactics of attacking my opponent, I believe the people of our district deserve better than that.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
1. Expanding economic opportunities in rural communities within the 92nd District. I believe the role of Jobs Ohio should be expanded further to fully develop shovel ready industrial sites that today’s corporate site selectors demand. 2. Find ways to expand local access to mental health treatment, this is key to treating drug addiction. With this, we need to implement a grading system of the existing drug treatment centers to help those seeking treatment find the best provider for a successful recovery. 3. Instead of defunding our law enforcement and first responders, I will fight to ensure that they have the means to keep our streets and communities safe.
If elected what are your goals for your term?
1. I will work with our business leaders and health care professionals to effectively and safely manage the COVID-19 pandemic and to keep our economy moving forward and businesses open.
2. The 2021 state budget will be tight due to the recent business shutdowns, I support utilizing the rainy-day fund to fill the gap, from there we need to live within our means. Our state government should reward those that work for a living and job creators by keeping taxes to a minimum. My focus will be keeping our state government running as efficiently as possible.
3. I will promote apprenticeships and help strengthen vocational training to ensure that the jobs of tomorrow have the quality workers with the skills to fill the positions. 4. I will be easily accessible and I will work with every level of local government across the 92nd District in order to represent the needs of our people. I will be a full time State Representative that will work hard to serve the constituents of the 92nd District.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
Many Ohio Democrats are negatively attacking reputable candidates like myself in an attempt to tie us to the former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. My opponent falsely claims that I have received money from Larry Householder and First Energy. I have never spoke to anyone from First Energy or Larry Householder about any donation or received any such funds. My opponent falsely claims that I have only one donor from the district, that too is untrue. I’m humbled to receive an outpouring of broad support across every area of the district.
In closing, this election is about voting for freedom or socialism. I stand for freedom and I will govern by upholding the Constitution including your 2nd Amendment rights. I respectively ask for your vote and may God bless us all.