Age: 51
Education: Associates Degree from Bradford School of Business
Occupation: Deputy Auditor with the Pickaway County Auditor’s Office
Describe what is motivating you to seek office: As a lifelong Pickaway County resident and 21-year employee of the Pickaway County Auditor’s office, I have firsthand experience working with and for the residents of Pickaway County. I made the decision to run for County Auditor because I want to ensure the office continues to work in an efficient manner and continues to accurately represent the needs and values of the taxpayers.
My experience gives me a unique insight into the nuanced operations of the County that are not always apparent to the public. With the detailed understanding of how our County works, I will work diligently with other elected officials to assure the citizens of Pickaway County that their best interests are being represented in a fair and accurate fashion.
I understand firsthand the responsibility and accountability to the taxpayers of Pickaway County. I take very seriously the budget of both the county and the Auditor’s office. I understand it is the taxpayers that support the operation of the County and that we have an obligation to be cautious and conservative in our spending.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election: First, the interest of the taxpayers will be my number one priority. As Chief Fiscal Officer of the County, one of the duties of the Auditor’s office is to approve or reject the vouchers of County Agencies and to make sure that your tax dollars are being spent properly. Although the Auditor’s office is not responsible for setting these agency’s budgets, we are charged with the duty of making sure that these agencies do not spend over their budgeted amounts. I will continue to make sure this is accomplished. I will assess both the financial and payroll procedures that are currently in place and make any adjustments that might be beneficial to the overall processes. With technology constantly changing and improving, I also pledge to remain attentive to those updates and upgrades that the office has continually made over the past years.
Second, as the Chief Assessor of the County, I will continue to make sure that properties are fairly assessed, especially as we are going through our six-year reappraisal. I will continue to provide the improved technology needed to our field appraisers to make sure they have the best tools as they are out going door to door and doing their jobs on behalf of the Auditor’s office. The use of Tablets, aerial mapping and our GIS layers are currently part of that tool box and I will continue to support any updates that would be beneficial and a cost savings to that endeavor. The real estate market in Pickaway County is still flourishing. There is residential growth along with commercial and industrial growth all over our expanding County. The importance of having the knowledge and experience necessary to the appraisal and real estate process is vital as we continue to grow. The understanding and expertise in managing the many tax incentive programs that are given to attract businesses and industry to Pickaway County is crucial. The number of parcels that are under a TIF or CRA incentive in the County are numerous and growing each year. It is important that someone who has the knowledge of these programs and understands how these incentives are to be managed is administering these programs. I have been involved with the process of each of these incentives for several years and know and understand these programs. I have had a role in each and every part of the process from creating the parcels, entering the new construction, to calculating and assessing the tax dollars. Along with assessing the properties properly and fairly, I will also continue to make sure local taxes are distributed to where they should go – to support schools, parks, seniors, libraries, and other services that the citizens of our County care about.
Third, we have worked hard as an office staff to build an office that is reliable, effective, cooperative, trustworthy, and most importantly, one of integrity. Those characteristics are vitally important to this office and something that I will never waiver from. I also bring the experience to the office that is so very important. I have served as a Deputy Auditor for over 20 years. I enjoy my job and the work I do. I feel privileged to serve the citizens of our County in my role each and every day and I am fully committed to the people of Pickaway County.
If elected, what are your goals for your term? I have been a part of many accomplishments in the Pickaway County Auditor’s office over the past 21 years. During my time in the office, I have experienced and embraced multiple software and computer upgrades to our real estate system, as well as our budgetary and payroll systems. The office has also unveiled a brand new, more user-friendly website with many additional features including a tax estimator and conveyance fee calculator. I have been involved in the successful reappraisal and triennial updates and abstracts approved by the Department of Taxation. I have seen the advancement of our Geographic Information System (GIS) Department and the achievements made in that area. This is only a short list of the few successes in the office that I have been involved with.
My goal in this next term is to continue building on the progress that has been made in the office. I plan to implement email renewal applications for those receiving Current Agricultural Use Valuation (CAUV). With our most recent software upgrade, new features have become available that I plan on using, including the tax incentive module, as well as the Board of Revision Hearing Tracking System. Currently, staff must manually add taxable parcels and TIF parcels together and then hand calculate the taxes. With the implementation of the tax incentive module with our new software, this process will be streamlined. Parcels will be attached within the system which will them automatically calculate the taxes, saving time for staff and helping the office run smooth and efficiently. With the new Board of Revision Hearing Tracking System, not only will we be able to keep track of hearings easier, but we will also have the ability to take notes within the system instead of our current process which requires the use of paper and spreadsheets. Again, implementing this new process will be a timesaver for the office.
I am confident that with my experience in the Auditor’s office that I can resolve any significant challenges that the next four years might bring as our County continues to grow and prosper.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public? I have the endorsement and full support of current County Auditor Melissa Betz, former Auditor Margaret Remy, and current County Recorder Joyce Gifford. Stepping into the role as the next Pickaway County Auditor is not something I take for granted and I take very seriously the obligation I have to uphold the excellent standards of this office set forth by the previous two County Auditors. I have been fortunate enough to work with and learn from Melissa for 21 years. She has graciously and selflessly shared her invaluable knowledge of this office with me and has given me her unwavering support on this journey.
Melissa Betz has been dedicated to the people of Pickaway County for 24 years serving as Auditor. In my time working for her, she has exemplified what it means to be a public servant and I plan to follow her example. I feel confident in my ability to continue operating the Auditor’s Office in a productive manner. It is of utmost importance to me that all taxpayers continue to feel welcome and respected when interacting with the staff and I will work tirelessly to continue to uphold transparency within the Auditor’s Office. Running this office requires dedication, honesty, and most importantly, experience. I have spent years building and forging relationships with the taxpayers of Pickaway County and look forward to serving you as the next Pickaway County Auditor.