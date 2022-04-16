Matt Dolan
Age: 57
Education: Juris Doctor from Case Western Reserve University School of Law, Bachelor of Arts from Boston College
Occupation: State senator, 24th Senate District
Partner, Thrasher, Dinsmore, & Dolan
Vice President, 7th Avenue Properties
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
Failed leadership and reckless polices have plunged America into crisis. We see the ramifications of this every day in Ohio. From rising inflation and a migrant surge on our southern border, to the failed withdrawal and resulting national security and humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, this moment calls for public leaders guided by the Constitution, conservative convictions, and a willingness to get things done. Ohio Republicans find themselves in need of an experienced public leader willing to stand astride the widening chasm of Democratic socialism that threatens to swallow our personal freedom, liberties, and the founding principles of our Republic. My career of public service has been guided by faith, hard work and a focus on doing what is best for Ohio. Our next U.S. senator must be sober minded on the challenges confronting our state and possess the skill set and experience to achieve results that get America back on the right track.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
Reckless open border policies directly contribute to the increases of drug and human trafficking inside our state. Today, nearly 80 percent of overdose deaths in Ohio are caused by fentanyl raw materials sourced from China. My first priority will be to secure the border with physical and surveillance barriers and increase personnel support for the Border Patrol. This will protect America’s sovereignty and improve community safety here in Ohio. Congress should take the same action I pursued as a state legislator to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and crack down on drugs and human trafficking.
Secondly, out of control spending policies and COVID restrictions have pushed inflation to the highest level in 40 years. The inflation crisis is not only robbing the bank accounts of every Ohio family by diminishing our purchasing power, but it is putting us at greater risk around the world. To reverse the inflation crisis and be strong as a nation, we must reclaim energy independence. Congress should also reduce out of control spending, cut government waste, stop incentivizing workers to stay home, and make commonsense investments that improve our supply chains and modernize infrastructure.
Third, what began as a manufacturing and trade battle waged on factory floors across Ohio has turned into full-blown effort by the Chinese Communist Party to undermine our way of life. Joe Biden continues to project weakness on the world stage. Victory in this new cold war with China requires enhanced cooperation among democracies, as well as stronger international alliances such as NATO and the Quad to preserve collective security. New investments in technology and trade relationships must be combined with more robust diplomatic strategies.
Domestically, policymakers must take proactive steps to incentivize growth of an American economy less reliant on foreign supply chains, products, and labor.
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
In this race for the U.S. Senate, I am the only candidate with a proven conservative record. The goals for my first term will reflect the priorities of the people of Ohio, because that’s what my focus will be in the U.S. Senate.
Today's crises resulting from Biden's failed leadership, require experienced leadership. Our next U.S. Senator must be able to lead with a strong conservative record to address these challenges – from rising costs, to our broken Southern Border, and to national security risks. My public service background proves that I have always been laser focused on Ohio and solving the challenges we face as a state. As the next U.S. Senator from Ohio, I will use my legislative leadership, skills, and experience to get America back on the right track just as I did for our state.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
America is in crisis, and we need principled leadership to get our nation back on the right track, and I’m proud to have the support of great local leaders, like Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy, who have endorsed my campaign.
This seat belongs to the people of Ohio. My opponents are focused on the past and running negative campaigns because they cannot point to a record of accomplishment for Ohio. I’m proud of my conservative, results-oriented record and what I have been able to achieve to make Ohio a better place to live, work and raise a family. I’m running for U.S. Senate to bring that same focus and record of accomplishment to Washington, D.C. to focus on today’s challenges. As Republicans, we have a choice. We can embrace the worldview of priorities of my opponents and look backwards, or we can squarely confront today’s crises and prepare Ohio for tomorrow’s opportunities. I pledge to honor your vote and the dignity of this office by running a campaign befitting the people I wish to serve, and I humbly ask for your vote.