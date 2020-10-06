Hafey, 46, is a 1992 graduate of Teays Valley High School, Southern Ohio Peace Officer’s Training Institute and Ohio University Chillicothe.
He holds several certifications from the Ohio Peace Officer’s Training Academy including First Line Supervision, Firearms Instructor, Standardized Field Sobriety Test Instructor, Subject Control Instructor, SORAT (Single Officer Response to Active Threat) Instructor, Radar/LiDar Instructor, ARIDE (Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement), Use of Force Liability and Standards, Field Training Officer, and Evidence Room Management.
He is currently retired from the Circleville Police Department where he achieved the rank of Sargent. He is a member of the Republican Party.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
During my time at the Circleville Police Department, we worked with several different agencies. I truly believe that collaboration is the way of law enforcement’s future. We are tasked and are expected to keep the citizens safe while pursuing the criminals in our community. Unfortunately, this has not always been the case in Pickaway County. We had several operations and invited the Sheriff’s Office to participate, but the participation was minimal or even none at all. Law enforcement needs to work together and utilize the current tools and technologies in order to protect the citizens and officers.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
We need to properly staff our jail with trained officers. The current staffing is woefully lacking and presents a danger to employees and prisoners as well as a huge liability to the county. The money for the staffing is already in the budget (so it would not be an increase), it is just not being utilized.
Signing mutual aid agreements with all agencies within the county. Our deputies, officers and troopers need to be able to work together safely and be able to assist each other when necessary without the worry of legal problems due to jurisdictional boundaries.
Work to ensure all deputies and officers are properly trained in current law enforcement techniques and disciplines. Law enforcement is an ever-changing field. What worked in 1990 does not work in today’s world. We must continue to learn and train to protect our officers and citizens.
If elected what are your goals for your term?
Fair and impartial law enforcement for all citizens of Pickaway County. I want people to have confidence that when they call the Sheriff’s Office for assistance, their needs will be properly met in accordance with the law. I also want to establish a partnership with all public safety agencies within Pickaway County. One where each agency has an equal voice and input on how to properly serve our citizens as they are who we are sworn to serve.
As I previously mentioned above, the staffing in the jail needs to be corrected. Our corrections personnel are overworked and under-staffed. The jail is a huge area of liability for the Sheriff’s Office as well as Pickaway County. There is currently a lawsuit against the county and the jail for the death of an inmate. With proper staffing and training, it reduces the liability on the county should anything unfortunate occur
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
The County Sheriff is tasked with protecting the citizens of the county from protecting the citizens from not only criminals, but from those in government who wish to take away our freedoms without due process. I classify myself as a Constitutional Conservative; meaning I firmly believe in the Constitution as it was written by our Founding Fathers. As your Sheriff, I will protect you from those who attempt to deprive you of your rights without due process. In the oath of office every Sheriff takes, he or she swears first to uphold the Constitution of the United States in the first sentence.
Pickaway County deserves a Sheriff who has the drive and desire to serve every citizen, no matter of their background or history. They deserve a Sheriff who has experience in every aspect of law enforcement. I started my career as a dispatcher and jailer. After attending the police academy, I worked as a patrol officer on all shifts where I was very proactive. I have received three OVI (DUI) enforcement awards for keeping our roads safe. I have made several large narcotic arrests and sent drug traffickers to prison. I have been dedicated to helping my community my entire life. I was a Boy Scout in Troop 159 & Explorer Scout in Post 130 where I earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1990. It is estimated that only 4% of scouts earn the rank of Eagle. I am currently active in the community as a board member of Haven House, the domestic violence shelter, and Foundations4Youth, a youth drop-in center. I am a US Navy veteran who was stationed at the Navy Presidential Honor Guard as well as the Pentagon in Washington DC. After DC I was stationed aboard the USS Peterson (DD-969), a Spruance class destroyer. I traveled the world and participated in such campaigns as counter narcotic operations off of South America. We also were attached to NATO with the Standing Naval Forces Atlantic in which we patrolled the oceans and able to respond to any crisis in the world.
I married Mindy Fusetti-Hafey in July 2019. We have two daughters,
Elizabeth and Ashton, and live in Darby Township. Please feel free to find out more about me by checking out my website: www.hafeyforsheriff.com or by email: matthew@hafeyforsheriff.com. I ask that you to research each candidate for our individual qualifications before casting your ballot to make an informed decision.