Michelle L. Blanton
Age: 37
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Business, Ohio Christian University and Master of Science in Education, Capella University
Occupation: University Registrar, Ohio Christian University
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I am motivated to seek office because I want to help Circleville become the best place it can be for all its residents.
What administrative experience do you have and how do you think that will benefit the city, if elected?
I have worked in a professional office setting for 15 years. Six of those years were in a supervisory position. As a city council member, I have gained practical government experience to be elected as Mayor. I have the leadership, management and organization skills necessary to run the day-to-day operations of the city. My critical thinking and problem-solving skills will help execute the different plans of the city and develop new strategies to do new things in ways we’ve never done before. The customer service experience I have will help build relationships with the City’s constituents. As a grant writer, these skills will help search for and obtain additional non-tax revenue for the city.
My communication skills will help relay critical information within the city organization and to the City’s stakeholders. Lastly, I believe my ability to cultivate relationships with different constituencies will help the city as we seek to develop partnerships with government at all levels and others outside the city.
In the last four years what do you think is something the city should have done differently or better?
I wish the removal of the skateboard park and basketball and tennis courts had been made clearer to everyone in the community before it was demolished. Although some people may have known that changes were coming to the park, I am not confident those around the park, including children, were aware of when the construction would be started. I also think the City Council could have considered some of the recommendations made by citizens to the Ted Lewis Park Plan.
Articulate your thoughts on three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
The three most important issues in this election are economic development, infrastructure and sense of community identity.
Circleville is in a great position to bring in jobs and businesses. Whether it’s new industrial development on East Ohio Street, new small businesses on North Court Street or a vibrant downtown, people are looking to invest in our city. Any of these types of developments will bring a much-needed boost to our economy. These jobs will bring people into the city to work and/or live. The mayor is the point of contact for economic development within and around the city. It is their job to work with our county, state and national partners to bring vibrancy to Circleville through economic development.
We have an aging infrastructure, and we must work together to identify the best use of the limited dollars. We must find innovative ways to bring in additional funds as prices continue to soar. I am pleased to see changes to the physical water plant but would also like to see more communication given on the quality of water and/or services. The city must also address the North and South divide by the train tracks. Any work on grade separation started by the current administration should be continued by the new.
Both economic development and our infrastructure impact our sense of community identity. If we don’t know where we want to go, how will we know when we get there? From football Friday nights to summer cruise-ins and from church on Sunday to the office on Monday, there seems to be an overall sense of community and hope that our best days are ahead. Many acknowledge our aging infrastructure and lack of entertainment. As we look to engage with brokers and developers, it’s important for the mayor, administration, city council and community to communicate the same message. That message is based on who we want to be and where we see our community in 15+ years. The decisions we make today will impact us for years to come.
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
1. Identify the location for grade separation. Connecting the north and south sides of the city is critical for our citizens safety, economic development and our quality of life. This grade separation decision is a critical one that could impact the city for years to come.
2. Increase non-tax revenue each year of my term by at least $500,000. This could be through capital appropriations, grant dollars or a deep dive into our current income tax structure. All City departments should also look to reduce spending as much as possible.
3. Work with property and business owners, citizens and organizations to tell the story of Circleville and why we are the greatest kept secret in Central Ohio. I foresee this being like the Portrait of a Tiger developed by Circleville City Schools. A marketing plan created, adopted and executed by all Circleville stakeholders to help us communicate a unified message with stakeholders all around us. This marketing plan will equip us to articulate to developers how and why their business or development will be successful in the city.
4. Work with all levels of government to address financial, infrastructure, and other needs of the City.
5. Create a Mayor’s Advisory Council made up of students within the city. They can attend homeschool, public or private school but must live within the City of Circleville. This group would advise the mayor on initiatives important to them and their peers.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
Thank you for living and/or working in the City of Circleville. It is a great City with a treasured history. I would like to come along side you as Mayor to honor the past while planning for a bright future. Please vote Blanton on May 2nd.