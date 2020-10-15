Newman, 42, has a masters degree from Duke University, a creative writing certificate from Exeter College of Oxford University, and a bachelors degree with honors from Texas A&M. She’s a small business owner and nonprofit executive director.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I’m a mom with a seven-year-old in public school, and I love living in central Ohio. I believe that we should help make the world we want to see and that leadership is attained by serving those whom you represent. I truly care about our public schools and ensuring we are providing the best educational experience we can provide as a state. I am a small business owner, communications professional, a life long learner, genuinely enjoy getting to know all types of people, and I am always looking for ways to learn and develop new relationships. [State Board of Education] members should be forward thinking, nimble, and willing to evaluate how policy decisions will affect Ohio’s schools. They should be on top of current education trends to ensure that Ohio’s public schools are on the forefront, not lagging behind. [State Board of Education] members must pledge to always be learning and adapting to best serve our communities. I feel I represent all these values and would be an excellent addition to the board.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
My three top priorities in this particular race for the State Board are:
1) Listening to the needs and concerns of educators, parents and students are facing – both during and after COVID – and communicating those back to the State Board of Education.
2) Raising awareness about the role of the State Board of Education and how a District’s elected member can continue to be a voice for education in all the communities in which they serve.
3) Committing to understanding the many issues facing education and how my role on the [State Board of Education] can positively impact or address these challenges. I believe it is important to commit to continual learning rather than coming in with an immovable agenda.
If elected what are your goals for your term?
My goals are both to maintain and establish communications connections between our school districts and the State Board of Education. Our State legislature will continue to work on restructuring the unconstitutional funding model for our public schools, and I want to make sure I capture full feedback from all of our districts to bring that back to the board and our legislators. In addition, I commit to immersing myself in education issues so I can work in an informed way for our communities.
Do you have any additional comments or message to relay to the public?
This year, voters in District 9 have a choice on who will represent them on the State Board of Education in this nonpartisan race. I respectfully ask for your vote as a citizen of this district to represent you. My opponent has served in the Ohio State House for eight nonconsecutive terms, changing districts to avoid term limits, and he has absolutely no track record to show he is an advocate for our public schools. Our kids, teachers, administrators, and communities are far too important to have a representative on this important board that does not have our kids and our schools’ best interests at heart. A vote for Michelle is a vote for our public schools. It would be my honor to represent you in this district. I encourage folks to learn more about me at michelleforohio.com. Thank you for your consideration and support!