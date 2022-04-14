Mike DeWine
Age: 75
Education: Miami University (BS)
Ohio Northern University (JD)
Occupation: Governor of Ohio
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I care deeply about Ohio, its people, and its future. Protecting Ohio families has always been my top priority. As the grandfather of 26, I am working every day to ensure young Ohioans have the opportunity to find good-paying, fulfilling jobs, and safe, prosperous communities.
This election is about our future. It is about electing leaders who will best serve Ohio’s children and families and will help pave the way for a brighter future.
I am passionate about my work as Governor. I view each day as an opportunity to solve problems and do everything I can to help make our state stronger, safer, and more successful. If re-elected, I will continue to work tirelessly to help ensure that Ohio families are safe and that our state is the top place in the nation to work, raise a family, and start a business.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
Throughout my career I have been unwavering on protecting Ohio children and families, promoting law and order, and ensuring the sanctity of human life. The backbone of our great state is our families, and I will always champion policies that defend and support Ohio families. We celebrate family values here in Ohio, we rally around our men and women in uniform, stand for Constitutional rights, freedom, and life.
I believe as leaders, we should implement policies that give businesses and workers the tools they need to succeed and then get out of their way.
As Governor, we have cut taxes at historic rates, implemented business friendly policies, and cut unnecessary red tape. As a result, we’re seeing record job creation, and historic business investments.
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
When I was running for governor, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and I campaigned on making Ohio the greatest state in the Midwest for businesses and families.
Ohio is a model for other states across the country. Businesses and families are packing up and moving to Ohio, we’re creating a record number of jobs, cutting taxes at a historic rate, all while balancing the budget.
We’re fostering a business friendly environment by cutting undue regulations and incentivizing innovation. We’re also prioritizing workforce development by championing technical education and training.
Ohio already tops the charts with our manufacturing workforce. With the historic announcement that Intel is coming to Ohio, there is no question Ohio is the state for modern manufacturing.
These investments and projects are going to create seismic, generational opportunity for Ohioans in all parts of our state.
But, our work is not done. We want Ohio to not just be the best state in the Midwest for businesses and families, but the best in the nation.
We have laid the groundwork with smart, pro-business policies and families in mind. But for Ohioans to reap the benefits of those policies, we need leadership that understands the current environment, has an eye toward the future, and is willing to fight for them. That’s me, and that’s Jon Husted.
We are fighting every day, and, if re-elected, we will keep winning for Ohio for four more years.