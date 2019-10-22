CIRCLEVILLE — There are three candidates vying for a single trustee seat in Monroe Township in the upcoming General Election in November.
Jake Morrison, Richard Phillips and Michael Williams are all running for the seat. Voting will take place on Nov. 5. Phillips is currently the incumbent.
Each candidate was mailed to their address listed with the Board of Elections the questionnaire. Only Williams responded to The Circleville Herald’s candidate questionnaire and below are his full responses edited only to fix spelling and grammar errors and for style. His responses are unedited for content.
Williams, 42, has a bachelor of arts in business administration from Capital University and is currently a project manager for Shelly Company.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
“I feel it is important to serve and be involved in the community in which I live. I want to be a good role model for my children and show them it is possible to make a difference in your community through service.”
What makes you feel like you’re the best candidate for the position?
“I have 18 years of road construction experience to draw from when making decisions about the maintenance and improvements of township roads and ditches. I also serve as co-property chair at Trinity Lutheran Church. It has taught me how to work with tight budgets and be responsible with the money appropriated. I also have a project manager’s background. Because of all of my experiences, I feel I will make smart and fiscally responsible decisions for the people of Monroe Township.”
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important and why?
“One issue I feel strongly about is taxes. Our taxes have gone up quite a bit in the last few years with the addition of the Tri-County fire and emergency levy. I also assume the township will be also asking for more money since the townships voted yes on the board of health issue.
This is a farm community. Farmers have enough to worry about with the weather, yet alone the trade war. They should not have to worry about more taxes. As township trustee, I would look hard at our budget and let any levies we do not need expire or reduce to a level that is needed. Also as a trustee, I would apply for grants to improve our community without putting the burden on the taxpayers.”